The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley Spotted... with an Engagement Ring?!?

A week into the latest season of The Bachelorette, fans are not wondering who Clare Crawley will select as her soulmate.

We already know the answer.

Thanks to an endless array of The Bachelorette spoilers, it's been a given for weeks now that Crawley leaves La Quina Resort in California with Dale Moss by her side.

In fact, she does so quite a long time before the Season 16 finale airs, agreeing with producers that there's simply no reason to stick around once she realiizes -- for absolute certain -- that Moss is The One.

As you must have read about by now, Tashia Adams then swoops in and takes over as the lead Bachelorette, choosing mostly between the scraps of suitors Clare leaves behind.

It's a development that has never happened before in the history of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Due to this shocker, fans have turned from asking who Crawley chooses to asking the following question instead:

Are Clare and Dale engaged?

This rumor started to run rampant late this past summer, but it's now ramping up once again because Clare was spotted in her home town of Sacramento over the weekend...

... with an engagement ring on her finger!

Maybe! Possibly!

The Daily Mail has published a close-up of Clare's finger, zooming on what appears to be a large diamond as she takes a walk about the neighborhod, dressed in all black.

There are no quotes included in the article and nothing really to add or follow-up with from the aforementioned publication.

But they say that a picture can be worth one thousand words, which would make this siingle snapshot worthy of buzz, speculation -- and excitement.

On the October 13 season premiere, Clare met Moss for the first time and said she was instantly "shaking" as a result.

“I knew it. I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” she remarked after being introduced to the former wide receiver. “Oh, my God. I’m shaking.”

Host Chris Harrison even stepped in to clarify the star's emotions at the time.

“Every other guy, I felt confident with, but with Dale, everything else went dark around me,” she explained on air through tears. “I felt everything that I haven’t felt ever. … I felt it. I just know.

"I'm 39, like, you know these things. I know what I want, I know when I feel that feeling."

At what point does Clare leave The Bachelorette and try to start her life with Moss?

The most recent reports claim that Crawley is only around for four rose ceremonies, which means this should be Tayshia's show to anchor well before Thanksgiving.

Crazy, right?

Almost as crazy and Clare and Dale being engaged already.

We'll let you know when/if we learn more about these two taking the next step in their relationship.