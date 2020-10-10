Texas Woman Sues Brad Pitt, Alleges He Promised to Marry Her

Welp. This is a new one:

A Texas woman is suing A-list actor Brad Pitt for $100,000, alleging he wooed her with a talk of marriage -- and then ripped her off for enormous bucks as part of a charity debacle.

Just when you thought you had heard it all, right?

Kelli Christina is a health care CEO from Plano, Texas.

She claims in court papers that she paid $40,000 for Pitt to make five appearances at events that she arranged for his charity Make It Right Foundation, which constructs new homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Christina also said that the pair developed such a close relationship that they had “discussions of marriage,” based on court papers seen by The New York Post.

Pitt’s attorney, however, has a simple response to these charges...

Christina was tricked by a cyber scammer who was pretending to be the veteran superstar.

The Oscar winner’s legal team filed a motion in a Texas court Wednesday explaining that he had never had any dealings with Christina and filing to dismiss the case.

“Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff,” the documents read, continuing as follows:

“Rather, as [Christina] herself has acknowledged, it appears [Christina’s] communications about any agreement were apparently with one or more individuals unlawfully posing as — but not in any way affiliated with — defendants online.

"By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt .... were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation."

Oh.

Oops, huh?

Christina’s original complaint, filed in the Texas Eastern District Court, stated:

“In 2018, Plaintiff Kelli Christina was approached by Brad Pitt for the purposes of raising funds for the Make It Right Foundation, a charitable cause to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina.

"Kelli Christina was persuaded by Brad Pitt’s presentation of the allegedly meritorious cause. Plaintiff and Brad Pitt ... entered into a business agreement with specific terms and conditions."

Pitt, who is dating Nicole Poturalski and who did not comment for this story, allegedly did not make his appearance and just pocketed the $40,000.

“This is a sad case of someone who was the victim of an online celebrity internet scam that had nothing to do with the actual celebrity,” said a source familiar with the case.

“Hopefully others can learn from this unfortunate situation.”

Christina, though, responded to Pitt’s motion to dismiss by saying she will fight it.

“We have been litigating since March 2020 and I am pushing back on media,” she told The Post.

“This lawsuit is important for the country so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt and Make it Right Foundation.

"I have 113 pages of organized discovery to support the charges and allegations. I wouldn’t expect this lawsuit to go away easily.”