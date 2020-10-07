Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark: Surprise! We're Married!

Stassi Schroeder may or may not be racist.

But while fans continue to debate the values and intentions of this former Bravo personality, Stassi has come out and confirmed one thing for certain:

She's a married woman!

Having planned to marry fiancé Beau Clark on this date in Italy -- before the coronavirus jumped in and made such an international event impossible -- Schroeder surprised Instagram followers by making an announcement on Wednesday.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum wrote alongside a video of the pair exchanging vows in a casual ceremony.

Schroeder added:

“Married sept 2020 … Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie."

It's been quite a year for Stassi.

Early this past summer, she got fired by Bravo after her past racist remarks and racially-insensitive actions came to light.

In short, Stassi admitted to reporting her Black co-star, Faith Stowers, to the police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit. She's since expressed regret over the incident, while she's also defended herself as a human being.

"I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart," Schroeder said on Tamron Hall last month.

"But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this."

Not long after she lost her job, Stassi announced she was pregnant with her first child. And also confirmed it will be a girl.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some!" wrote Clark in the wake of Stassi's gender reveal, adding back in June:

"She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha…

“She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!! #thankful”

With her personal life now settled, Stassi is still addressing what happened that prompted her to lose her profession.

As she explained to Hall on September 17:

“I needed to time to process my feelings.

"I needed time to process what happened and I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time.

"And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

Schroeder even said on this program that she has hired a “coach” to teach her about Black history.

“I am someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation," she told the host.

"And I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s not how I feel at all.

