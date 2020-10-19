Sister Wives: Maddie Brown Readies Daughter for Prosthetic Leg

Maddie Brown has provided an important update on her one-year old daughter, Evie, who recently had to have her foot amputated.

As detailed in late August, the one-year old underwent a serious operation this summer, in the wake of having been diagnoseed with a rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome.

"It's a rare medical syndrome where bones in extremities do not fully develop," the Sister Wives cast member explained to fans after Evie was born in 2019.

This condition only affects one in five million children.

It is exceptionally rare.

And both Maddie and Evie have been handling it like legitimate champs.

Last Thursday, meanwhile, Maddie shared a Boomerang GIF on Instagram of herself holding Evie ... as a prosthetist worked on getting her fitted for the artificial limb.

"Big day for Miss Evie! First molding for her prosthetic!" wrote Maddie as a caption.

Brown went on to explain that there are multiple stages to the process and it might be a while the little girl has her new leg.

"Evie was molded for a socket… Markings [were made] to show where the special points are. Where it needs to be molded specially for her socket," added the mother of two.

"So then he’s going to mold a clear socket and we go back and he fits her with the clear sockets so he can see what it looks like."

Maddie also said that Evie will receive a new prosthetic every six months as she continues to grow.

This will be a lengthy, arduous ordeal for mom and daughter, who continue to receive endless support from Sister Wives fans across the globe.

To satiate this curiosity, and also to provide an example, Maddie added that she plans to continue to share updates because it’s all a “learning process” for her and her husband, Caleb.

And also because want to bring awareness “for the purpose of normalization.”

Last month, Maddie was forced to defend her decision to allow Evie to undergo foot amputation surgery, telling social media followers that she and Caleb spent “the better part of the last year” educating themselves before making their decision.

Because the Internet is an awful place, trolls on social media dared to give Maddie a hard time for this challenging decision.

In response, Maddie insisted she and Caleb did not just “cut off” their daughter’s foot, as some idiots on Instagram had suggested.

Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter revealed -- after Evangalynn Kodi's birth on August 20, 2019 -- that the baby suffers from FATCO syndrome.

"We knew something was wrong when we went in for a routine anatomy ultrasound at 26 weeks and what should have taken 45 minutes, ended up lasting a nerve-wracking two hours," Maddie said last October, adding:

"It was then that the doctor told us that they couldn't find all ten fingers and diagnosed the baby with oligodactyly (fewer than ten fingers).

"Although this was better than expected, it was still heartbreaking news."

We can only imagine.

As a result, however, we could not be in any more awe of how Maddie and Caleb have handled everything.