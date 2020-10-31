Sean Connery Dies; Legendary Actor Was 90

Sean Connery, a beloved star widely considered to be the most memorable James Bond in cinematic history, has died following a long illness.

He was 90 years old.

According to the BBC, which broke this sad piece of news, the Scottish actor had been ill for a lengthy period of time.

Connery's son, Jason, confirmed as much to the outlet.

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," he said.

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Connery starred as the big screen's most famous secret agent in seven James Bond films.

Eon Productions, the studio that produces the James Bond franchise, also reacted to the actor's passing on its website.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sean Connery,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words -- ‘The name’s Bond … James Bond.'

"He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

"He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Overall, Connery's acting career spanned five decades. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

A native of Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, Connery first portrayed James Bond in Dr No in 1962.

He went on to appear in five other official films... and the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983.

The popular star was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000 and just celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Connery also starred in the Alfred Hitchcock film Marnie (1964), along with Murder on the Orient Express (1974)... and he memorably played Indiana Jones’ father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1987).

Connery was also named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 -- at the age of 59!

He would experience a reinvention of sorts in the 1990s via a string of high-octane pulse-racers, including The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and Dragonheart.

In 2011, he announced hiis retirement.

Largely out of the public eye for the past decade or so, Connery spent a lot of time in New York City.

He briefly came out of retirement in 2014 to voice a character in the animated film Guardian of the Highlands.

Said Connery said in 1996 in his Golden Globes acceptance speech:

“I think if actors and actresses are good at what they do, and if you, the audience, are affected, moved by the stories we helped to tell, then that’s the real reward."

The actor -- who won two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globe Awards -- was married to Australian actress Diane Cilento from 1962 to 1973.

The pair share son Jason, 57.

Connery later married Micheline Roquebrune in 1975.

May Sean Connery rest in peace.