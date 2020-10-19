Scott Disick and Megan Blake Irwin: Dating?!

Whether you love him or hate him, there's one thing you can't deny about Scott Disick:

When it comes to his love life, the man does not believe in wasting time.

Back in July, Disick split from Sofia Richie after nearly three years of dating.

In the weeks following the breakup, fans were convinced that Scott would get back together with Kourtney Kardashian.

And while there's no formal reconciliation on the horizon, it seems almost certain that Scott and Kourtney found their way back to one another for a little ex sex.

Not looking to get bogged down by the mother of his children, however, Scott was back on the dating scene within a matter of weeks.

At the start of this month, it looked as though Disick was dating Bella Banos -- a model (of course) with whom he had been "close friends" for several years.

There were rumors about Scott and Bella during Disick's time with Kourtney, and it seemed that now that they were both single, perhaps they would test the waters of an actual relationship.

Now, it appears that Scott has once again moved on, this time with model Megan Blake Irwin.

Megan is 28, so she's a bit older than Disick's usual quarry.

She's not exactly a household name, but she recently got out of a relationship with actor Skeet Ulrich, the Johnny Depp lookalike who's probably best known for his role in the 1996 horror classic Scream.

A native of Australia, Irwin was first linked to Scott back in 2016, but it seems the relationship quickly fizzled.

Now, it seems they've decided to give it another go.

Disick was spotted leaving the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood with the 28-year-old on his arm over the weekend.

Maybe they figured ordering room service was a safe, socially-distanced alternative to eating in a restaurant.

Is it serious, or is this just another one of Scott's flings?

Only time will tell, but it seems Sofia is not pleased that her ex has moved on so quickly -- and so publicly.

Fortunately, Richie is leaning on her friends and family for support, most of whom did not approve of Scott from the start.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him,” a source close to the situation told Us Weekly.

“They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Yes, when it comes to Scott "The Equation" Disick, it's probably a good idea for all young models to immediately subtract themselves.