Saffire Matos: Dating Ronnie Ortiz-Magro! For Some Reason!

Note to Saffire Matos:

You may wanna sleep with one eye open these days.

You never know when Jen Harley might be coming around the corner... with her fists balled and ready to go.

On Tuesday, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went Instagram official with Matos, holding her way up in his arms while enjoying a tropical getaway to Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico.

"BearCations!!!!" the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote as a simple and kind of confusing caption.

It's evident the two are dating, however, making this Matos person the first woman Ronnie has publicly been with since officially -- and finally -- ending his raucous romance with Harley.

She remains the mother of his daughter, Ariana, however.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino commented on the intimate photo, writing in response, “Ronnie Taken," along with a crying-laughing emoji.

Magro then replied with: “lmfaooo bruhhhh Stable Ronnie."

Stable Ronnie. We haven't seen those words side-by-side in a very long time.

Ortiz-Magro has consistently made headlines for the last couple years due to a volatile relationship with Harley.

At one point, she got arrested for attacking Ronnie.

At another point, he got arrested for attacking Harley and sort of kidnapping Ariana, barricading him and the toddler inside of a rented home until the police arrived and user a taser to subdue him.

Yup. This really happened.

The Jersey Shore alum’s post, meanwhile, came on the same day that Harley shared photos of herself cuddling up to a new man while celebrating her birthday in Miami.

Will these two be able to finally stay away from each other?

While simultaneously co-parenting Ariana in peace?

For the child's sake, let's hope so.

A source tells E! News that Ronnie is "totally smitten" with Matos, who works as a beauty technician.

"She isn't his girlfriend yet and they are taking it slow, but they really do like each other a lot. She's very sweet to Ron," claims this anonymous insider.

Just like Ronnie, Saffire is a New York City native and appears to be a proud Italian-Puerto Rican.

According to Yelp, she runs the business Lashes by Bear in Staten Island, and her clients include The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub.

"Lashing is my therapy," she has written online.

Last month, Harley -- who dated Magro on and off from 2017 to 2019 -- called out her ex for his flirty ways and for moving away from their two-year-old daughter.

When a fan asked Jen if she’d ever get back together with Ronnie, she replied:

“We tried too. Too many whores involved. I want a family man, not a 35-year-old going on 25.”

Well... alright then!

