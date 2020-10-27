Ryan Edwards Flaunts Weight Gain In Rare Instagram Pic!

Ryan Edwards has been keeping a low profile lately.

And frankly, we don't blame him.

After all, this is a man whose name is frequently mentioned in conversations about the worst Teen Mom baby daddies.

So it makes sense that Ryan would avoid social media, a place where he receives very little positive feedback and lots and lots of criticism.

But Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, remains quite popular on Instagram, so whether he likes it or not, Ryan still makes the occasional cameo online.

This week, he made a rare appearance on Mackenzie's page, and fans were pleased to see that he had gained some weight.

That's often not the case with celebrities who have packed on a few pounds, but Edwards has struggled with drug addiction for several years, and many took his new, stockier build as a sign that he's steering clear of the substances that nearly claimed his life.

It seems he and Mackenzie went to a wedding over the weekend, and she posted a pic of the two of them in their classiest threads.

She added a sticker that read, “I love you more than Target,” so you know her affection is as strong as ever.

“So we went to a wedding this evening and I love weddings. I love getting dressed up," Standifer said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on the way home.

"I love being able to do my makeup because first of all, I don’t want to do that every day, all day. No. It takes too long. And then at midnight, boom, back to my pumpkin self I go."

It was the sort of lighthearted, relatable content that's made Mackenzie surprisingly popular on Instagram.

It's not easy to marry the ex of a beloved Teen Mom veteran and actually gain a following, but Mackenzie has defied the odds.

As for Ryan, well ... he remains a divisive figure.

There are some Teen Mom OG viewers who will simply never forgive him for his shoddy treatment of Maci Bookout over the years.

And Edwards didn't earn many new fans by bullying his son Bentley in recent episodes of the show.

But at least this time, fans had positive things to say about his appearance.

Needless to say, that hasn't always been the case.

“OMG. I thought that was a GRANDPA! Doesn’t even look like Ryan. Age is not on that man’s side … well, neither are drugs. But damn,” one troll commented on a recent pic of Ryan, as reported by In Touch.

“Hey! STFU that’s my grandpa! I like his gray! Goodbye,” Mackenzie promptly replied.

So at least she's been able to maintain her sense of humor amid all of the negativity.

Mackenzie certainly deserves points for that.

And whether you love Ryan or hate him, she deserves some credit for standing by her man, as well.

Millions of Americans are currently struggling with addiction, and many would no doubt stand a better chance with someone as loyal and forgiving as Mackenzie by their side.