Queen Elizabeth to Harry & Meghan: Y'all Too Crazy to Be In the Royal Fam!

One only has to look at their new, non-royal portrait to see how far Meghan and Harry have come from their royal days.

According to a new book, it was the Queen who decided that the two could not be trusted with the "royal" title after Megxit.

Can you believe that it's only been a little over nine months since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced that they were stepping away?

Megxit came as a shock, but a welcome one.

Fans were happy because they want Harry and Meghan to be happy. Critics were happy because it gave them another excuse to hate Meghan.

These same haters who were simultaneously celebrating Meghan's departure and accusing her of "tearing apart" the Royal Family got another boon.

As you may recall, Meghan and Harry recognized that their status would be different when they made this transition.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement that they would no longer be referring to themselves as "royals."

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas," the statement began by acknowledging.

The couple shared: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise)."

Meghan and Harry clarified in their statement that this would go into effect "when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

Historian Robert Lacey has written a book, titled Battle of Brothers.

“It was reliably reported that Her Majesty remained well-disposed towards her grandson and granddaughter-in-law," the book acknowledges.

Countless claims have been made that this is not the case, but all reliable reports indicate that Harry and Meghan get along well with Queen Elizabeth II.

The positive notes do not end there.

"She wished them well in their new life in Canada," Lacey's book continues.

Battle of Brothers adds: "and her ‘eighth great-grandchild’ as well, of course."

However, the book's reporting on this does not stop there.

"But it was also said by those in the know," the book claims, "that the couple’s erratic and impulsive behavior for the past year ..."

"... Had not inclined Queen Elizabeth II to entrust the Sussexes with the use of the word ‘royal’ any time soon," the claim reads.

Whether or not this is true, of course, is not something that we can confirm.

But we can acknowledge the way that the titles like "royal" can reflect upon an institution like the monarchy and upon the nation as a whole.

One does not need to wield political power or even participate in the Head of State role in a ceremonial capacity in order to reflect upon the family.

Meghan and Harry are good people who support good causes, and are not known to do anything to shame the royal family.

But that subject is a little moot.

One could easily see how the Queen would politely ask that, to put it bluntly, anyone not answering to her in terms of their public roles should please not call themselves "royal."

That said, the Queen has repeatedly emphasized that Harry and Meghan will always be part of the royal family.

Harry is her grandson and likely her favorite grandson. By all accounts, Elizabeth and Meghan get along well.

Additionally, Archie is the Queen's great-grandson. They are, by all definitions, part of the royal family -- even if they can't use the title.

One could think of it like those disclaimers that you see on Twitter, where someone writes for X publication and includes in in a bio.

But then they emphasize that the views expressed are purely their own and do not reflect their employers.

This is a common practice. Harry and Meghan, by dropping the royal titles, are emphasizing that the views expressed are their own.

But was this on the Queen's orders -- or by her request?

It is also possible that, regardless of the book's claims, Harry and Meghan decided this for themselves as they charted their new life.

After all, dropping the "royal" title is a great way of signaling that you are going your own way.