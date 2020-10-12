Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley: It's Over But We're Still Trying!

She was right to request prayers for her and her cheating fiance, because it would take a miracle to fix things for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.

Miracles seem to be in short supply ... because things are truly over for these two.

Porsha Williams Stands with Dennis McKinley

HollywoodLife reports that Porsha Williams and Dennis have been keeping their split hush-hush ... but have split nonetheless.

“Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago," an insider reveals.

The source adds: "They’ve been off and on for quite some time now."

Porsha Williams Smiles with Satisfaction

The insider says that they saw that they were stuck in an off-and-on cycle "and are trying to work things out."

"They have a baby together," the source notes, "which is why they’re still trying."

Sometimes, having a baby together just means that you have to learn how to co-parent. Reproduction is not the same as compatibility.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Hold One-Month-Old Pilar

“Despite this, they’re great co-parents," the insider stresses, in reference to their breakup.

"And," the source adds, "they’re great partners when it comes to anything for PJ."

"It wouldn’t be surprising if they did get back together in the future," the insider threatens.

"But right now," the source confirms, "they’re not together."

The insider then insists: "But nothing happened that led to the split."

"There’s currently no fighting or animosity between them," the source stresses, "and PJ will always come first."

Porsha Williams Kisses Dennis McKinley at Baby Shower

Dennis admitted that he cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant with their daughter.

18-month-old Pilar Jhena, whose nickname is PJ, was born during the couple's engagement.

But a lot has happened since March of 2019.

Porsha Williams Has a Lot of Feelings

By June of that year, there were already rumors of Dennis cheating on Porsha, and whispers of a breakup.

(Not that ANYONE deserves to be cheated on, but ... Porsha is so drop-dead gorgeous that it's hard to imagine someone throwing that away)

It wasn't until November of 2019 that the world finally got confirmation -- aired on Bravo, no less -- that yes, he had cheated.

Porsha Williams in Blue on Watch What Happens Live

Those of us who were following their story finally got to stop writing "allegedly" ad nauseum.

But since they shared precious baby Pilar, they went on lockdown together in March of this year to co-parent their one-year-old as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In that regard, things were going well. But co-parenting is not the same thing as reconciliation.

Porsha Williams Looks Gorgeous

In August of this year, Porsha abruptly purged every single photo of Dennis from her social media.

She unfollowed him on Twitter. She unfollowed him on Instagram.

Even if you're not a relationship expert, you have to know that this would be a bad sign even for friends -- it's much worse for any sort of couple, including exes.

Porsha Williams Following Her Arrest

This report comes on the heels of reports about what happened at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.

According to reports, there were fewer than a dozen guests, yet several paired off for some girl-on-girl action in the living room of the Charleston house where the party took place.

The hookup, which is said to have included kissing, touching, and oral, was reportedly filmed by Bravo.

Porsha Williams Talks Happiness

What Bravo's cameras did not capture, however, was the alleged threesome with a male stripper.

Though it is not confirmed, it's reported that two of the Housewives went to a private room with the male stripper, where sounds of boning continued for at least an hour.

It is currently rumored that the two Housewives in question were Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

Porsha Williams Roasts Eva's Boobs

Well, if so, Dennis should have no complaints.

Not merely because he cheated, but because he and Porsha are not currently together.

It's not like Porsha had Pilar along for the bachelorette party, so it sounds like that shouldn't be an issue. But that doesn't mean that it won't, of course.

