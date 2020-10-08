Paul Staehle: Sorry I Lied and Said Karine Tried to Kill Me! My Bad!

This summer, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins had a nasty breakup. Police, restraining orders, and upsetting accusations were all involved.

Now, the two are back together, and Paul has opened up about why he made false allegations against Karine during the messy split.

We already reported that Paul and Karine were not featured on the Season 5 Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Though the two have dropped their respective restraining orders, they had a tumultous summer, rife with allegations of controlling behavior and abuse -- mostly directed at Paul.

Now, in a YouTube live interview, Paul admits to 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates that "it was a crazy time, but things are looking better."

According to Paul, "we weren't part of the Tell All because Sharp and TLC were very respectful."

"They understood we were stressed," he says. "They understood we were in a dark time."

Paul characterizes the decision: "They provided us the courtesy of allowing us not to be there, and I really appreciate them doing that."

"All this stuff was not being filmed and documented, they’ve been very nice…" Paul remarks.

"We had a dark time," he acknowledges. "We had some crazy stuff happen…they understood that we needed time and space."

Paul then emphasizes: "Karine definitely needed space.”

Apparently, Paul and Karine were gearing up to film the Tell All (remotely, of course) when things took a turn for the worse.

“There was other stuff that went on behind the scenes…" Paul hints mysteriously. "We needed to be off-camera and deal with these things."

“We needed to deal with them privately and professionally," he says. "I go to two counselors weekly to help me deal with this stuff, because there’s a lot going on.”

“Both of our lawyers talked…It was hard…I almost filed for full custody of Pierre," Paul recalls. "I had Child Protective Services involved, and I came close."

“I decided not to do it because I didn’t want to make us totally go to war…I think that would have been a very toxic thing to do," he opines.

"I pulled back," Paul says, "and said, ‘I think it’s best if we just drop these things and work things out peacefully in a more civil manner.’"

“We all agreed to drop everything, dismiss everything and move forward in a more positive way," Paul confirms.

He does explain why he fabricated lies about Karine in his police report, accusing her of poisoning her food and/or putting broken glass in his food.

“That I should have never put on there," Paul admits. "She never poisoned my food."

“Karine never poisoned my food, that never happened," Paul confesses. "There was an incident, which is why I had concern.”

“There was an incident where we had some Dairy Queen and there was some glass in it and things like that,” he recalls.

“I don’t think she did it…it was concerning to me that it was there. That was it," Paul says. "So I kind of put it out there, but I shouldn’t have probably put it out there. But it happened."

Paul then perseverates on all of the various ways that Karine or her family could potentially murder him.

“They have stuff in the Amazon that will stop a heart in less than two seconds," he says. "They’ve got stuff there that they could put in my food if they wanted to."

“If they really wanted to kill me, they could do it. I live in the slums there," Paul notes. "They could have somebody [kill] me off. They don’t want to."

"I don’t think my life’s in danger and I don’t think she’s going to try to kill me," Paul again confesses.

"I don’t think that’s going to be a problem or I wouldn’t be living with her," he adds.

"I wouldn’t still be legally married," Paul says. "It would be a very different situation.”

Paul confirms that he and Karine are once again living together, though it is not the same thing as confirming that they are officially fully reconciled as a couple.

“I think it’s the best thing for Karine’s mental health to be with her family [in Brazil], to be there and have them for support,” Paul remarks. “I think it’s better for her."

"I know we originally planned on doing the other major life event [the birth of their second child] here, that’s upcoming," he says, "but we decided for that life event to take place in Brazil.”

Paul doesn't talk much about Baby #2, except to hint that Pierre's baby brother may be named Ethan.

“We’re in a positive place now,” Paul expresses. “I’m not going to be going negative or flipping out on social media or anything like that."

"Like I said, this stuff is not being documented, we’re not trying to get ratings for the network or anything like that," Paul adds.

"They gave us the respect to back off. If it was all about [us getting them ratings], I’d be like, ‘Let’s film it!’ I didn’t want that," Paul affirms.

"The more I think about it, my children will see this stuff one day," he says. "I’d rather them see more positive things."

Of Karine, Paul says: "She’s a really good person. She’s a great mom. I’m not going to say anything negative. ... I feel bad for the stuff that I did, I really do.”