Paul Staehle: See, I Can PROVE Karine Loves Me Again!

Now that Paul and Karine have dropped their restraining orders, Paul is even apologizing for making false accusations in his police report.

But while Paul's doing an awful lot of talking ... where is Karine?

A growing number of fans have been asking where Karine is in all of this.

Paul often acts as the self-appointed spokesperson of their family -- even when they're broken up.

He's the one who does interviews, livestreams visits with police, and makes announcements in English or in Portuguese on his Stories.

The last that we heard from Karine was when she assured everyone that she and Pierre were not missing, but safe, and the police knew where they were.

Weeks ago, Paul and Karine dropped their respective restraining orders against each other. Paul has confessed that his broken glass story was not Karine's doing.

It's been more than two months since she spoke to the world. Is she okay? And is she really back with Paul like he claims?

Paul has now offered something akin to "proof of life" of Karine.

He shared this photo of her gorgeous new hair (seriously, that is jaw-poppingly colorful and I love it) to his Instagram Stories late this week.

While it's not the same thing as Karine speaking for herself, it's at least evidence that they're spending time together again. This is definitely new hair for her.

Paul recently did an interview with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, where he claimed: "we weren't part of the Tell All because Sharp and TLC were very respectful."

"They understood we were stressed," he added. "They understood we were in a dark time."

"They provided us the courtesy of allowing us not to be there," Paul continued, "and I really appreciate them doing that."

"All this stuff was not being filmed and documented, they’ve been very nice…" Paul characterized.

"We had a dark time," he understated. "We had some crazy stuff happen…they understood that we needed time and space."

Paul at least acknowledged: "Karine definitely needed space.”

Notably, even on (filmed many, many months ago) Season 5, Karine appeared to be suffocating while with Paul.

“There was other stuff that went on behind the scenes…" Paul stated vaguely. "We needed to be off-camera and deal with these things."

“We needed to deal with them privately and professionally," he added. "I go to two counselors weekly to help me deal with this stuff, because there’s a lot going on.”

“Both of our lawyers talked…It was hard…I almost filed for full custody of Pierre," Paul revealed. "I had Child Protective Services involved, and I came close."

“I decided not to do it because I didn’t want to make us totally go to war…I think that would have been a very toxic thing to do," he reasoned.

"I pulled back," Paul recalled of their erstwhile legal struggle, "and said, ‘I think it’s best if we just drop these things and work things out peacefully in a more civil manner.’"

“We all agreed to drop everything, dismiss everything and move forward in a more positive way," Paul confirmed.

But at one point, Paul had claimed -- in writing, while filing a police report -- that Karine had perhaps put shards of broken glass into his food.

“That I should have never put on there," Paul confessed to John Yates. "She never poisoned my food."

“Karine never poisoned my food, that never happened," Paul reiterated. "There was an incident, which is why I had concern.”

“There was an incident where we had some Dairy Queen and there was some glass in it and things like that,” he shared.

“I don’t think she did it…it was concerning to me that it was there. That was it," Paul added. "So I kind of put it out there, but I shouldn’t have probably put it out there. But it happened."