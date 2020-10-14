Olga Koshimbetova Shades Steven Frend: Our Breakup is Private!!

On Saturday, October 10, Steven Frend revealed that he and Olga Koshimbetova have split.

Olga has now been forced to comment ... but she is clearly not happy that this story has gone public.

Fans are obviously eager to hear Olga's side of things -- especially since, just weeks ago, she was happily allowing people to believe that they were still together.

“There are rumors on Instagram that you and Steven broke up," a fan wrote to her in Russian this week.

"Even so, I think it’s a private matter," the fan comment continued. "But it is so?”

Olga's response, also written in Russian, begins: “I have not written a post on this topic."

She then confirms: "But at the moment, as a couple, we are not together."

"Hopefully all for the best," Olga expresses, "but for now I don’t want to comment on this."

Olga and Steven are not exactly shy on social media -- for example, they both share many photos of their son.

But while baby Alex is extremely cute, the two have shared photos of each other only sparingly for quite a while now.

It has long been believed that Olga and Steven have filmed more for 90 Day Fiance than was known ... leading us all to wonder when that footage might air, if it ever does.

"People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly," Steven acknowledged on Saturday.

His Instagram Story continued: "There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused."

"But," Steven emphasized, "we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey."

"But we’re better at being coparents to our boy," Steven affirmed.

"We’re both civil and cause no drama," he added, "because our son’s mental health is too priority."

Steven's Story then concluded: “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post)."

Several weeks ago, on September 22, Olga both suggested that she and Steven were still an item ... while also hinting at marital troubles borne of too much time together.

"? Why did you go alone ? And many many others questions I received when I told that I’m going to California," Olga wrote on Instagram at the time.

"For those who didn’t know," Olga reminded her fans, "I have a family here."

"My uncle came here 23 years ago, alone, without perfect English, without friends," Olga shared.

"But after all these years," she wrote, "they have a big family which included friends and other relatives."

"As you remembered, I planned to visit them in August," Olga added, "but then wildfires happened and I canceled my trip."

"But after a few weeks my uncle invited me again," Olga continued in September, "and i was so excited because I couldn’t spent more days sitting at home."

"After a car crash," she added, "we literally stuck at home and unfortunately there are no Uber with a car seat and no bus for us."

"And another reason: why it was a good idea to go alone without Steven," she addressed, answering: "because we finally started to miss each other."

After a pair of laughing emojis, Olga wrote: "Spending 24/7 with each other can be really tough."

"Did ever go somewhere without your partner?" she asked her followers. "Or do you always together?"

Either they broke up very recently, are on different pages, or Olga simply wanted privacy and didn't want to get into it. We get it -- relationships are deeply complicated.