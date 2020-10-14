Nicole Nafziger: #RIP Azan!! J/K IDK Who Runs My Instagram and Shares Clickbait on There!

Just last week, Nicole Nafziger confirmed she's still engaged to Azan and quashed claims that she's a homewrecker.

So color fans surprised when she appeared to announce that Azan ... had died?!?

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger is once again facing intense scrutiny on social media.

Why? Because her Instagram account posted a curious link in her Stories.

Alongside a photo of herself and fiance Azan Tefou (real name Hassan M'Raouni), she included the hashtag #RIP.

Now, to understand what the post is about, one could simply swipe up on Nicole's Story, as the message instructs.

Some folks either refuse to follow directions, have trouble nagivating Stories, or simply cannot be bothered to read past a headline and thus live their lives filled with confusion.

As a result, some fans bombarded Nicole with questions and criticisms.

"DId he die?" one follower asked. "I can't find the link."

"No," Nicole's reply reads. "That was an article about celebrities that had passed recently."

"If you want to read the article, the link is still in my bio. But it's up to you," she notes. "Hassan is alive and well."

Another challenges Nicole for occassionally sharing "link in bio" clickbait articles.

"I work for a company that posts articles to my account," Nicole patiently explains, "and I get paid per so many clicks. The truth."

It's probably worth noting that Nicole is far from the only 90 Day Fiance star to do this ... but for some reason, she tends to get more grief over it.

“You should explain what is going on in your life without a link in your bio… to a page with 7 million ads," one follower demanded of Nicole.

Another wrote: “I wanted to know why all of the clickbait,” but at least acknowledged that Nicole is free to keep “doing her thing” and “get her bread” by any means necessary.

Nicole quipped in reply: “I mean we all need bread right? I just get mine from a different place than yours." Nicole after all does have a 6-year-old daughter to support.

Current and former 90 Day Fiance stars often share links like these, and they are far from alone.

Even Real Housewives share the same kinds of posts with fans and followers, using their platforms to monetize their fame while often boosting their own show's spotlight and encouraging coverage of it in the process.

And we all know that 90 Day Fiance stars make pennies on the dollar when compared to even a mid-level Real Housewife.

Fans should be accustomed to seeing these posts by now, but there are a few bad apples who are eager for any excuse to give Nicole a hard time.

Notably, fans are not the only ones who have occassionally had problems with how reality stars share ads.

It was what, last year when 90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik engaged in an all-out feud with Ashley Martson, seeing Ashley's article link but assuming that she was "stealing" her baby announcement photo.