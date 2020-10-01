Nicki Minaj Gives Birth to First-Ever Child!!!

Super Bass?

More like super mom now when it comes to Nicki Minaj.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the legendary rapper and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 30.

Not many other details are available at the moment, as the world eagerly awaits the unique way in which Minaj is sure to introduce the newborn to the public.

Back in July, the "Starships" artist practically broke the entire Internet when she debuted her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram.

"#Preggers," she simply captioned her first post, following it up later with:

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj and Petty got married in October of 2019.

A month before she revealed this major news to fans, she wrote online:

"I've decided to retire and have my family.

"I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

Shortly afterward, she apologized to her millions of fans for the "abrupt" post.

"I'm still right here," she elaborated.

"Still madly in love with you guys and you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise u guys will be happy.

"No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize babe."

There's been plenty of controversy around Petty, of course, too.

He's a registered sex offender after being charged in 1995 for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Petty served four years in jaiil, followed by a second prison sentence in 2006 after pleading guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge.

He requested to be present at the birth of his and Minaj’s child if it occurs outside his curfew hours, which was granted in July, according to court documents released by TMZ.

Minaj, meanwhile, previously defended her relationship in July 2019, saying it’s full of “happiness and good sex" and adding back then:

"How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout? How f–king dare you talk about lowering standards."

Marital issues aside, what about parenthood?

This is a dream come true, an insider recently told Us Weekly.

“She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true!" this person told this tabloid.

"She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me."

Nicki has also made it clear she's done with the haters and has only one real focus these days.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," she said this year. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."