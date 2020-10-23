Nathan Griffith: Jace Evans SUCKS, But David Eason Is Cool Since He Stopped Beating Kaiser

Jenelle Evans' social circle is like Stephen King's imagination -- it's baffling to think that so many horrors could originate from one place.

This week, Nathan Griffith is back in the news, and if you thought he was one of the more sane people to be trapped in Jenelle's orbit, we're afraid we have some very, very bad news for you.

Clad in a "Trump 2020" hat and American flag hoodie (sleeveless, of course), Nathan spoke about his relationship with Jenelle in a recent Instagram Live session.

And for reasons that will soon become clear, his followers were shocked by what he had to say.

“I don’t want Kaiser around Jace. I don’t like him. I don’t think Jace is a good kid, and that’s my opinion,” Nathan said, as reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“I think Kaiser has a big heart; I think he’s very loving and I think Jace picks on him because he’s smaller,” he added.

“So I don’t like Kaiser around Jace, and I’m sorry.”

Yes, Nathan is bashing Jenelle's 11-year-old son and accusing him of bullying his kid.

It's bad enough to trash-talk a child to your 36 thousand followers, but the situation is made even more ridiculous by the fact that David Eason has been accused of child abuse on numerous occasions, yet Nathan has nothing but kind words for him.

“David is a lot more aggressive than me,” Nathan said during the Live session.

“But some of his thoughts and philosophies actually run hand-in-hand with mine. I just think David has a problem representing himself professionally," Griffith said, dramatically understating the problem.

"Some of his philosophies and the way he thinks is not totally wrong. I’m not going to sit here just because I like the guy or don’t like the guy, and say something biased that I think he’s doing something wrong.

“At the time David went on reality TV, I think he thought what he was doing was protecting his family,” Nathan continued.

“I know Jenelle as an individual, and I know sometimes she can piss people off. But at the same time, I know David has the same flare as Jenelle and I know he can piss people off. As individuals, we need to be more tactful in how we handle situations."

That's a pretty strong defense of a guy who once accused Nathan of raping a 10-year-old, but we guess everyone is worthy of forgiveness in Nathan's book ... everyone except 11-year-olds, of course.

"Right now, I go to drop-offs and I go pickup my son and David’s like, ‘How ya doin’, Sir? What’s goin’ on, how was your day? How was the trip?’" Griffith went on.

"He even contacted me the other day and was like, ‘Yo, can you pick up Kaiser? He loves spending time with you.’ David’s actually being really freaking cool and I give him props for it. Whether something switched with him or not, he’s been really freaking cool with me.”

It's hilarious that Nathan thinks "pick your kid up. He likes you" is the highest compliment -- but there's nothing funny about what he has to say next.

“My son said he hasn’t been whipped by David for the last three months!” Nathan told his followers.

“He said David doesn’t even whip him anymore!”

Yes, Nathan was genuinely excited to report that Eason no longer beats Kaiser.

That means that until three months ago, Nathan was aware that David was beating his son, and he decided to just sit back and let it happen.

But as he explains next, that was all part of his strategy for dealing with Dave.

“I will kiss David’s butt because I want my son’s life to be pros-ful,” Nathan said, whatever the hell that means.

“I want [Kaiser] to be safe,” he continued. “And if [David’s] not taking his anger about hating me or anything out on my son, then I’m doing a good job.

"At the end of the day, the court rewarded them custody— I have 50/50 custody— so I’m going to make my son’s life easy by getting along with them, and I hope they’re mature adults and get along with me.”

Obviously, everyone involved in this situation (other than the abused children) is a disgusting monster who should never be allowed around kids.

We've known that to be true of David, but in some ways, Nathan is actually worse.

On some level, Jenelle and David seem to know they're evil, but Nathan is so dense he's actually tricked himself into thinking he's a decent human being.

Anyone that delusional is bound to be dangerous.