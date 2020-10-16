Monique Samuels: My Bad on That Enormous Real Housewives of Potomac Fight! I've Got Issues!

Monique Samuels has moved past the stage of denial.

She is now ready to take responsibility.

Earlier this season, The Real Housewives of Potomac featured one of the ugliest brawls in franchise history.

It took place at a winery and it centered on Samuels absolutely GOING OFF on Candiace Dillard... to the point that, according to a preview for the next new episode, Dillard presses second-degree assault charges against her co-star.

Yikes, right?

It hasn't help Monique's cause very much that she failed to hold herself to any sort of account after the fight initially aired.

But that appears to have changed now.

"I finally watched Sunday’s episode (if you watched the last 5 minutes you see me having a deep talk with my husband, my pastor and my First Lady)," wrrote Samuels on Thursday to open a lengthy message, adding:

'What most people don’t realize is I’m “dealing” with coming to terms with my part in the matter. At times struggling to put into words how I felt in the moment and the order of events that transpired.

"Without the ability to press rewind or see the footage."

Samuels went on to say that she could only go off her own "recollection" of what transpired, prior to actually viewing the chaos on Bravo.

And she continued:

In life many people only see “the issue” and then see it resolved without witnessing the PROCESS. So this process looks FOREIGN to some of you. I will not put a bandaid on this and walk away.

This is what growth looks like.

A whole entire journey that I never shied away from and almost left the show so I would have time to really work on myself and realize my triggers. Until next week…

Samuels hit Dillard multiple times in the head during this vicious altercation.

Monique previously told People Magazine she feels "absolutely remorseful" and "completely foolish" in the wake of the argument.

"It wasn't just about [Candiace] that night," Samuels explained.

"Once it became physical, my response was that of defending myself, but also that pounding was for every person that has ever done anything to me."

Continued Samuels in this piece:

"For that, I just felt like, 'Wow, [Candiace] didn't deserve all of that. ' I do not excuse my actions. I take full ownership of my part in the altercation."

Samuels did say that she felt as if she were "egged" on and that she reverted to self-defense in response.

She used history, both hers and that of Dillard, to expound on this stance.

"I've seen her with a knife in her hand," Samuels said of Dillard pointing a knife at Ashley Darby in season 4.

"I've seen her almost fight her husband to get someone.

"I saw parts of the reunion that didn't air when her and Ashley were arguing and she jumped off the couch and told her, 'You better shut your mouth before I come over and shut it for you.'"

This said, Samuels wishes she would have walked away.

"I spoke with my pastor," the star concluded in regard to how she's trying to evolve.

"I ended up hiring a therapist. I just want people to know that this wasn't something I took lightly.

"I was very serious about getting the proper help so that nothing like this happens again. Everything was about self-reflection.

"I've seen her in action, so if we're having this verbal altercation and I say back up, I don't know what's next."