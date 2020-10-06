Middleton Family Slams Meghan Markle: Stop Begging For Attention!

One of the reasons that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to America was to escape the drama that had been tearing at the fabric of the royal family since the time they started dating.

Needless to say it didn't work.

Maybe if we were all still relying on parchment and carrier pigeons, it would be impossible to carry on a family feud with one faction in London, and the other in Los Angeles.

But this is 2020 -- a time in which all bad things are possible, and technology allows us to get angry at people all over the world.

Not only has the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton continued with an ocean separating the two duchesses, in many ways, it seems to have gotten worse.

Case in point, a member of Middleton's family has now entered the fray, and he seems determined to bring this long-simmering beef to the boiling point.

Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, posted an angry rant against Harry and Meghan this week.

"With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention," Goldsmith wrote on LinkedIn.

"Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding," he continued.

"Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong'n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy."

We don't know what's funnier, the absurdity of Gary's claims, or the fact that he posted this nonsense on freakin' LinkedIn.

We kid Gary because he seems like a ridiculous person, and he uses words like "wrong'n."

But it's important for us to note that in one respect, the situation is quite serious.

Uncle Gary's ramblings aren't just the latest attack against Meghan from the Kate faithful.

They're a response to a poignant and important article that Meghan and Harry contributed to the Evening Standard this week.

"If you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you—on TV, in media, in the role models celebrated across our nation. That is not a criticism; it’s reality," the Sussexes wrote.

"Many recognize this, but others are not aware of the effect this has on our own perspective, our own bias, but also the effect it has on young people of color."

Meghan and Harry were not, as Goldsmith claims, "craving attention."

Instead, they were attempting to contribute to the ongoing conversation about one of the most important topics of our time.

Unfortunately, like so many other Meghan critics, Uncle Gary is armed with such a heavy arsenal of anti-Meghan rhetoric picked up from the British media -- she's just a dumb actress, she's an American social climber, etc. -- that he's forever protected against engaging with her ideas in any sort of substantive way.

Usually, when we talk about the rift between Kate and Meghan, we do so from a celebrity gossip perspective, because ... well, this is a celebrity gossip site.

But it's important to bear in mind that even if this war started because of a pair of tights, the way it's playing out in the media often speaks volumes about the society in which we live.

And though the truth that's revealed in rants like Goldsmith's is deeply depressing, it's important to take heed of the idiocy spewing forth from the Uncle Garies of the world.

Because sadly, too many of us have an Uncle Gary in out own family, and they've been getting away with this crap for far too long.