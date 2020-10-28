Meri Brown to Kody: You'll Never Defeat Me!

At first I was afraid, I was petrified/Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side.

But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong/And I grew strong.

And I learned how to get along.

Are these the words to the Gloria Gaynor classic track "I Will Survive?" Yes.

But it also seems clear that they now apply to Meri Brown and the attitude she's taking toward spiritual husband Kody.

Just a few days ago, Meri indirectly shaded Kody by sharing a meme that implied he never really valued her at all.

"There's a difference between being liked and being valued," Meri posted on her Instagram account. "A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued."

As loyal Sister Wives fans know well, Meri has been doing this for nearly all of 2020.

She and Kody spent a bulk of the previous season clashing and even attending couples therapy, with the latterr confessing durring one session that she regrets even having married.

Meri, for her part, emphasized over and over that the relationship was "over."

If that's the case, however, Meri seems very happy to continually shovel dirt all over its grave.

Her most recent case in point?

"Being strong doesn't mean you will never get hurt," Meri quoted on her page this week, adding:

"It means even when you do get hurt, you will never let it defeat you."

As always, Meri didn't cite Kody by name. But is there any doubt she's talking about him here? That she's referencing how he's made her feel over the years?

We think it's rather clear.

Last week, the LuLaRoe saleswoman posted another suggestive message about her failed relationship:

“When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person that walked in. That’s what the storm is all about.”

We're just gonna reiterate here what we wrote above:

Is there any doubt she's talking about Kody here? That she's referencing how he's made her feel over the years?

Speaking to the aforementioned counselor on air this past spring, Kody remarked:

“I feel like I was deceived into a relationship that was very different than what I expected. Meri and I had a fast courtship with a lot of expectations and a lot of not communicating.”

This may be true.

But they were married for decades!

Until Kody divorced Meri in 2014 so he could marry Robyn instead and legally adopt her kids.

In the time since the newest Sister Wives season aired, Meri and Kody have snubbed each other on their 30th wedding anniversary and Meri has constantly posed without her wedding ring on.

The two aren't technically married, so there's no need to announce any sort of official break-up.

And yet: it's apparent there's no love between the stars any longer.

Will they really pretend otherwise on an upcoming season of their show?