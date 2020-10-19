Meri Brown Rejoices: I'm Free from Kody! I Can See Clearly Now!

I can see clearly now the rain is gone/I can see all obstacles in my way.

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind.

It's gonna be a bright (bright)/Bright (bright) sunshiny day.

Are these the lyrics to Jimmy Cliff's classic single "I Can See Clearly Now?"

Yes.

But they also seem to apply to Meri Brown and her state of mind these days.

The veteran Sister Wives star, whose dissatisfaction with her marriage has been evident for months now, dropped yet another cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories late last week -- and it certainly appeared to be aimed squarely at spiritual husband Kody Brown.

"When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person that walked in," Meri wrote via meme, adding:

"That’s what the storm is all about."

Interesting, right?

And rather revealing, no?

As stated above, the relationship between Kody and Meri has been stormy ever since the former legally filed to divorce the latter back in 2014 in order to marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children.

About a year later, Meri tried to date, yet got caught up in a very embarrassing catfishing scandal and basically came crawling back to Kody.

From there, both halves of this troubled marriage have said they're starting from scratch and almost just going back to the original dating drawing board...

... but they then went to couples therapy on multiple occasions, and Kody even said during one of these sessions that he wished he had never married Meri.

Last week, Meri even posted a photo without her wedding ring on.

“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do," she wrote as a caption at the time.

She then wrote on Instagram over the weekend:

"Whether with my business associates or in my personal life, I can't force anyone to be who they're not, feel how they don't feel, or meet me anywhere they're not willing or able to meet me.

"And that's ok. I'll be here for them when they are.”

Concluded Meri in this post:

"I can only control me and how I respond or react to any given situation. I make my own choices and I'm responsible for them."

This has been the theme Meri's been hammering home for nearly all of 2020.

She's on her own. She doesn't need Kody -- or anyone -- and the future is entirely up to her. It's a liberating realization, you know?

On the most recent Sister Wives season, Meri admitted their marriage has been “pretty rocky for a while,” while Kody “regrets” their relationship.

He explained on an episode:

“I feel like I was deceived into a relationship that was very different than what I expected. Meri and I had a fast courtship with a lot of expectations and a lot of not communicating.”

As for Meri?

“The relationship he and I had, it’s dead, it’s gone, it’s over," she came right out and said back then.