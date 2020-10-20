Meri Brown Does It Again, Shades Kody: He Never Valued Me!

Meri Brown appears to have returned from her self-imposed hiatus.

For the past few weeks, the Sister Wives star has said very little on social media.

She certainly hasn't gone after her spiritual husband in ways that she has before.

For whatever reason, however, Meri is now back on her Instagram Stories and back to calling out Kody Brown, albeit in indirect fashion.

You can say we're reading into things if you want, but Meri first shared this week that she feels like she's been stuck in a dark storm and is finally coming out of as a new and improved person.

How else are we supposed to interpret this quote?

Following a season of Sister Wives during which Meri and Kody went to couples counseling and admitted they had many regrets about their relationship and Kody even said he wished he had never married Meri?

This revelation came, of course, a few years after Kody divorced Meri so he could marry Robyn and a couple years after Meri was then caught in a humiliating catfishing scandal.

It's been a tough run for Meri for awhile now.

Cut to Monday and Brown's latest Instagram meme.

"There's a difference between being liked and being valued," Meri shared on her account. "A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued."

To be clear, of course, Meri does NOT name Kody in this message.

If some folks out there want to believe that Brown is just writing random stuff on social media and that no shade is being hurled in the direction of Kody, well... they are perfectly entitled to this viewpoint.

In our estimation, though, it's been evident for nearly all of 2020 that Meri is done with Kody.

There's really no need to take our word for this, either.

“The relationship he and I had, it’s dead, it’s gone, it’s over," Meri said on air this spring when talking to a therapist.

She's also posed on numerous occasions of late without her wedding ring on and made a reference in September about having been treated like crap for way too long.

"Being kind does not mean allowing people to walk all over you. It means setting healthy boundaries with others," the reality star posted at the time, adding:

"Because you must be kind to yourself before you can show true kindness to anyone else."

Well said, right?

It's also worth remembering that Kody was spotted in the background of a Facebook Live video this summer, as Meri was talking to her LulaRoe customer base.

He asked Meri to sign some documents in the footage, prompting Meri to quip that they were "divorce papers."

The two, naturally, are already divorced... and Meri was definitely joking.

But you know what they say, right? Behind every joke, there's a kernel of truth.