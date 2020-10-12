Meghan Markle: I'm the Most Hated Person on the Planet!

Maybe there's a reason so many fairy tales end with the heroine marrying the prince.

If the story continued from there, we'd see that the situation wasn't so "happily ever after" after all.

As you know, Meghan Markle's transition from actress on a basic cable legal drama to one of the world's most famous women has not always been a smooth one.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex recently claimed that in 2019, she was the "most trolled" person in the world.

That revelation came during a recent interview on the Teenager Therapy podcast, which is hosted by five seniors at an Anaheim, California, high school.

Meghan opened up about being bullied by the British tabloid press, as well as the abuse she endured on social media.

“Yes it’s a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection,” Meghan said.

“I can speak personally too, I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female.”

That would be appalling under any circumstances, but it's made even more shocking by the fact that this all occurred as Meghan was pregnant with her first child.

“Now, 8 months of that I wasn’t even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby," she told the students.

"But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.”

Yes, Meghan went so far as to say she barely survived the abuse that she endured online during that time.

“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” she said, adding:

“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt.”

Prince Harry echoed Meghan's sentiments, and he encouraged the students to work toward a future in which vulnerability is more accepted.

“Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today’s world especially is a strength,” Harry said.

“The more we talk about it the more it becomes normal, and it is normal.”

During Harry and Meghan's trip to South Africa, Meghan gave an interview to journalist Tom Bradby in which she shocked the wolrd by admitting that she was "not okay" in the months after she gave birth.

She opened up about that comment in her latest interview.

"I was tired," she said.

"I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted."

“She was still breastfeeding at the time,” Harry added.

From there, Meghan explained that though most people weren’t aware of it, “between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed.”

Considering Meghan was new to both royal life and motherhood in those days, it's easy to see why constant cyber-bullying might have made her life nearly unbearable.

But thankfully, she endured, and it wasn't long after that Harry and Meghan moved to America.

Their life on this side of the pond obviously hasn't been completely free of intrusions from the press, but it seems they're enjoying much greater freedom than they ever knew back in England.