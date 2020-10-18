Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Eff the Royals! Look at Our New Portrait!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer members of the Royal Family.

But that doesn't mean they can't still pose for official portraits.

And it apparently doesn't mean they also can't still get all blinged out for these portraits.

The polarizing couple are featured this week in their first formal photos since breaking free from Harry's controlling loved ones, cozying up to each other for a black-and-white images that was captured by photographer Matt Sayles.

He shot the couple at their home in Montecito, California, ahead of their appearance for a special edition of Time100 Talk.

As you can see above, Markle is laughing pretty hard in a candid moment, while sitting in a chair.

Harry, meanwhile, is sitting on the same chair’s arm, smirking broadly into the camera.

The picture is garnering attention because it represents yet another step away from the Royals for the husband and wife -- but also because Markle is seriously blinged out in it!

On the former actress' wrist? A $6,500 Cartier “love” bracelet and a $23,000 Cartier watch that Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, once owned.

On her hand? The $350,000 diamond engagement ring gifted to her by Harry years ago.

This is all set against a $2,800 Alexander McQueen suit, the same one that Meghan wore to her first evening function as a Royal.

Altogether, Markle is wearing items that total more than $382,000.

The very famous couple announced their intentions to step back as senior Royals in January... before they completed their duties once and for all in March.

The duo then moved with their 17-month-old son, Archie, to California, where they purchased a $14.65 million home in Santa Barbara in June.

Over the past few weeks, Harry and Meghan have stepped back into the spotlight via a number of features and interviews.

Markle, for example, opened up about a difficult period in her royal life -- when she was pregnant with Archie -- during a recent appearance on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast

The former Suits star said she was told she was “the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female” in 2019.

She noted it was especially difficult dealing with the scrutiny while pregnant for the first time.

“Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible -- I was on maternity leave or with a baby,” she said. “But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.”

Elsewhere, Markle and Harry encouraged Americans to vote ... and got accused of interfering in the Presidential Election.

During an on a television special honoring Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people, Markle said 2020 represents "the most important election of our lifetime," while Harry added:

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourselves in someone else's shoes.

"Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect but act

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.'

For these words alone, President Donald Trump called out Markle.

Because of course he did.