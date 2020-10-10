Meghan Markle Accused by Congressman of Interference in Presidential Election

According to a wild new report, Meghan Markle wants to run for President someday.

We have no idea whether or not that is true.

However, according to Representative Jason Smith -- who represents Missouri's 8th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives -- one thing is certain:

Markle and Prince Harry most definitely do NOT want Donald Trump to be President.

And the British monarch ought to do something about it.

In a tweet on Friday that also served as a mammoth self-own, Smith shared the letter he sent to Queen Elizabeth II, along with the caption:

"Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election.

"Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it."

What the eff is Smith talking about?

On September 22, Markle and Harry appeared on a TV special honoring Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people.

During this appearance, Markle said 2020 represents "the most important election of our lifetime," while Harry added:

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourselves in someone else's shoes.

"Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect but act.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

As you can plainly see, neither Markle not Harry actually endorsed either candidate.

But many people out there, Smith included, interpreted their statements as push for former Vice President Joe Biden to defeat Trump.

Harry, of course, is not an American citizen and cannot vote in the upcoming election.

Markle, however, very much can and, we'd have to imagine, very much will.

Wrote Smith in his letter:

"It is my view the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family.

"Therefore, by allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to retain their titles, and these political comments to continue, the British Government is effectively condoning interference in the 2020 United States Presidential Election from officials at the highest level of the British establishment."

This, naturally, is downright hilarious.

And also very revealing.

Markle and Harry encouraged individuals to do two things in the coming weeks:

Vote. Reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.

Based on that alone, Smith thinks the stars are conspiring against President Trump.

Which says a whole lot about President Trump and the Republican party, doesn't it? If you're pro-democracy and anti-hateful rhetoric, you must be for Joe Biden, huh?

Markle and Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year.

Despite the conclusion of their official royal duties, the duo still maintains their royal titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to constitutional tradition, the British royal family is prohibited from getting involved in British politics... and they tend to maintain political impartiality internationally as well.

However, past comments made by Markle in a 2016 TV interview calling Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" have led people to believe that she does not back the president.

And the President doesn't back Markle, either.

"I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry -- because he's going to need it," the President said last month when asked about the former actress.

In reference to Markle's "thinly disguised" political opinion, meanwhile, Smith said it represents "a serious breach of the British Royal Family's policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies."

What a doofus.