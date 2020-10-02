Max Ehrich to Demi Lovato: You Used Me! How Dare You?!?

Max Ehrich may no longer be getting married to Demi Lovato.

But the actor is getting in as many shots at the singer these days as he possibly can.

As a quick refresher:

The young couple got engaged on July 22 after just a few months of dating.

They gushed over each other for several weeks afterwards, claiming they were totally and completely in love and making it clear they were excited for a lifetime of happiness as a couple.

Then, they broke up in September.

In the days since, insiders have claimed that Lovato grew increasingly worried that Ehrich was only using her for fame and fortune, while other sources have blamed distance for the couple's break-up.

They had been living and working on opposite coasts in the period leading up to their engagement's end.

Lovato, meanwhile, has remained pretty quite in the time since she became single again.

But Ehrich has blasted the artist for allegedly not even telling him their romance was over.

And now he's really gone off on Demi.

"It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way,” Max said during an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, dragging Ariana Grande and her ex into the chaos:

“Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha.

"Open your eyes. It's a calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this."

Speaking directly to Lovato, Ehrich then tried to lay the guilt on. Hard.

“I hope this makes you happy," he said.

"Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

It's not really clear just why or how Lovato could have been using Ehrich, considering she is far more famous than he is.

But we can't pretend to know the inner workings of this relationship, either.

Later on Instagram, Ehrich also referenced Demi's new breakup song, which she released out of nowhere this week.

"I was in love. The whole world should freakin' know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used," he said.

"But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it."

Yikes, huh?

Double yikes!

Before trashing his ex in thiis mannerr, Ehrich had made a plea for Demi to reconsider her decision.

"Up to this moment we haven't spoken over the phone ... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other," Ehrich wrote in a rambling post, which he later deleted, last Sunday evening.

Max also said Lovato deserved to win and Grammy Award and added:

"If you're reading this ... I love you always.... unconditionally... no matter what.... I'm here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe."

Why has he now seekingly taken back these words and wished Demi the worst?

We have no idea.

But Us Weekly reports that Lovato has no regrets.

“Demi’s feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” a source tells this tabloid. “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”