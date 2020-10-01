Mady Gosselin Shares Rare Photo in Wake of Dad's Domestic Abuse Accusations

Mady Gosselin would like everyone to know that she's doing just fine.

On Thursday, the 19-year old shared a photo on Instagram of herself and two friends, writing as a caption to the photo below:

"Girlz and gals."

Why is this noteworthy? Why are we including this on a celebrity gossip website?

First, because Mady rarely posts on social media. She last uploaded a picture for public consumption on August 31 and, the time before that, it was July 24.

Second, because Mady sadly finds herself smack dab in the middle of a pretty huge family controversy.

In early September, we learned that Jon Gosselin was under investigation for allegedly assaulting his son, Collin.

According too People Magazine sources, Jon and Collin got into an argument while the former was driving the latter around -- only for Jon to then throw Collin to the ground once they arrived home and kick him in the ribs.

Collin himself made this same accusation, prior to deleting the message that called his famous father a liar and abuser.

Three days after these allegations surfaced, Gosselin denied he ever laid his hands on Collin in any violent manner.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Jon explained that, yes, he did get into a verbal spat with Collin.

But he only touched his teenage son to keep him from running away.

"It's not true, I would never hit Collin, ever. I love him with all my heart," Jon said last month, reluctantly explaining that Collin has mental health issues... and made a false report to police because he wasn't getting his way.

"I love my son and I would never hurt him," Jon reiterated in this same interview.

The polarizing father of eight added that his daughter, Hannah, was present for the fight between her dad and brother and backed up her dad's account to the authorities.

She told them that Jon never assaulted Collin.

Jon's ex-wife, Kate, thinks otherwise, however, which is sort of where Mady comes into the picture.

Jon only talks to Collin and Hannah these days, both of whom live with him. His other six kids reside with Kate and have no contact with their father.

We don't know exactly how much Kate has trashed Jon to Mady and/or her siblings, but she's been saying plenty to the press over the past few weeks.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People shortly after these abuse charges were leveled.

Jon and Katek of course, are parents to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, along with 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin.

The family shot to reality TV stardom in 2007 with their TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but," Kate added to People. "I don’t want my children around him.

"Enough is enough."

Horribly, just last week, a new report came out that detailed how Kate abused Collin back in the day, tying him to a chair and making him sleep in the closet.

Just horrible stuff, if true.

We've long felt awful for the Gosselin children and were glad to see Mady's Instagram photo if only because she looks happy in it.

Let's hope she and her brothers and sisters really are doing okay... despite their parents constantly trying as hard as possible to ruin them forever.