Mady Gosselin: I'm Team Kate All the Way! Suck It, Dad!

Mady Gosselin would really prefer to stay away from any and all drama.

However, as has often been the case for members of this famous family, simply being the daughter of Kate and Jon Gosselin makes this nearly impossible.

The former TLC reality stars divorced in 2009, and immediately started trashing each other in public.

We're not here to rehash the many times they slammed the other as a bad parent, however.

We're here to remind readers that Jon was accused of abusing his son Collin just a few weeks ago.

Police were reportedly called to Jon's house after he and the teenager got into an altercation, first inside of Jon's car and then inside of his garage.

According to Jon, the altercation was merely verbal, with the father of eight of eight only grabbing Collin at one point to make sure he didn't run away... as he allegedly has in the past.

In the days after this bombshell report, Kate Gosselin didn't hold back in her slamming of her ex-husband.

She said she was horrified by his actions and that she didn't want her kids to be anywhere near their father.

"I am horrified that this man is the father of my children," Kate specifically told People Magazine last month about the situation.

"I don't want my children to be associated with someone who loses his mind because his car got dented."

Subsequent to this statement, Jon told Kate to shut the f--k up, while yet another report came out that claimed Kate actually abused Collin back in the day by tying him up and making him sleep in the closet.

It's been very ugly for very long between the former spouses, and their kids have inevitably been dragged into this mess.

Which brings us back to Mady.

The 20-year old screamed into the ether over Tik Tok a few days ago, perhaps as a way to vent her frustrations over what's been going on within her family.

Mady, for the record, lives with her mom and has no contact with her dad, which is the case for six of the Gosselin kids, outside of Collin and Hannah.

“Mady keeps her distance from her dad,” a source now tells In Touch Weekly. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent.”

Adds this insider:

“She’s in school and moving forward. Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what, she just hopes Collin is safe and there’s mutual respect there."

Mady and her twin sister, Cara, have spoken often about their strained relationship with Jon.

They appeared on a spinoff dating series with their mom two years ago and “will never turn her back” on Kate, the insider adds.

That said, Mady is trying to avoid the drama at all costs.

“She’s made friends, dated a little and while she doesn’t crave the limelight right now, she hasn’t necessarily ruled out a return to TV," the aforementioned tabloid writes.

"Maybe someday they can have a spinoff to see what she and her siblings are up to.”