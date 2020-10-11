Madison Prewett and Michael Porter Jr.: Yup, We're Dating!

Madison Prewett has scored herself a new boyfriend.

And, as luck would have it, he's very good at scoring when it comes to professional basketball.

Prewett, who finished second on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, has confirmed that she's dating Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

The two recently went on a double date with Porter's sister, Bri Porter and her husband, Reece, as Bri shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of the quartet enjoying their evening out.

“My fave double date,” she captioned the picture.

Madison, for her part, commented on the post, “Love you” along with four heart emojis.

Prewett was a major player on season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired on ABC earlier this year.

The featured pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss -- only after Prewett removed herself from the competition because she felt as if Peter's mom hated her and the circumstances surrounding their relationship simply wasn't healthy.

Weber and Sluss later called off their engagement and Peter reunited with Prewett on the live “After the Final Rose” special in March, with the reality stars deciding to try and date themselves.

Two days later, Weber confirmed the pair had “mutually decided” to split.

It was quite the romantic whirlwind.

In August, Prewett got flirty with Baltimore Orioles player Adley Rutschman via Instagram.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, whoever finishes this best, dinner on me for two,” she captioned a photo of herself in a red dress.

The Major League Baseball hurler replied as follows: “Roses are red, violets are blue … I’ll change your name to Rutschman from Prew."

Now, though, it looks as if Prewett has moved from the baseball diamond to the basketball court.

Porter Jr. just completed his first full, healthy season in the NBA.

Playing for a top team in the Western Conference, he adveraged 9.3 points per game in just over 16 minutes, coming on strong in the playoffs when Denver made a run to the league's final four.

He struggled on the defensive end, however.

Porter also stepped into scalding hot water this fall for saying the coronavirus was being "overblown."

"Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda," Porterr said several weeks ago on social media.

"It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled.

"You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy.

"I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that."

Good luck with this one, Madison!

Prewett, a well-known virgin, told Us Weekly in June that she wanted her next partner to be a man of faith.

“I would say my number-one thing, obviously, would be faith for me,” she said at the time. “That’s going to be something that’s a make or break."

She added:

“I guess someone who is passionate about something, someone who knows who he is and knows his purpose.

"Someone who shares just similar, I guess, passions to make the world a better place and to help out and add value wherever he can."