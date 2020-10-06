Maddie Brown Shades Famous Father: That Guy Sucks!

Maddie Brown is not here to mess around.

She's not here to tell anything but the truth.

And she doesn't seem to care what her father thinks about it.

The daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown sat down for an exchange with her followers on Instagram Stories over the weekend, answering a number of questions from fans around the globe.

Of note from the conversation? This question from a supporter:

“Who’s the coolest guy you know? Besides Caleb and Axel.”

Or, to be more specific, of note was Maddie's answer to the question...

The 24-year old responded by sharing a photo of her brother Hunter smiling as he spent time with her two children.

Maddie also tagged her sibling in the post, which she captioned: “Go ahead and give him a follow.”

Both Maddie and Hunter are the offspring of Kody and Janelle -- and you'd think Maddie would name her husband, son and then dad when asked the question above, right?

But you'd also think her dad would actually care about his sons, daughters and grandkids, wouldn't you?

Instead, Kody didn't even attend his granddaughter's surgery last week.

Maddie, meanwhile, has been in the news of late because her daughter was born just over a year ago with some very serious birth defects.

At the end of August, young Evie underwent a procedure to actually amputate one of her limbs, and we didn't see Kody offer a single word of sympathy on social media.

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," Maddie explained this summer.

"Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a Boyd amputation,” the mother of two continued.

"Another [operation] gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.

"She is home and is recovering beautifully."

We're so very glad to hear it. And we're curious whether Kody even know this happened with his grandchild.

While her parents are polygamists, of course, Maddie has decided to live a monogamous life with husband Caleb.

She's made it pretty clear over the years that she isn't a fan of plural marriage and that her dad hasn't exactly been there for her over the years.

Thankfully, Maddie has come out of this unusual family arrangement just fine, having established a precious and happy immediate family of her own.

Kody, conversely, has 18 kids -- none of whom really gush over him when given the opportunity.

They must see how unhappy their moms are, they must read about how Kody has left the Browns in piles of debt and they must think what we think every time we think about this guy:

What an A-Hole!