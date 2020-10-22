Mackenzie Standifer Claps Back at Trolls: I'm Not Trashy! Y'ALL Are Trashy!

We've devoted a lot of time to the debate over who is the worst Teen Mom baby daddy.

The question is still unanswered, but it seems to us that no one on the show has subjected their spouse to as much misery as Ryan Edwards.

Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has been to hell and back over the course of their relationship, beginning when Ryan passed out while driving to their wedding, and continuing through his current struggles with addiction,

While many fans are sympathetic to Mackenzie's plight, a surprising number blame her for Ryan's issues.

(Even though his substance abuse problems very clearly predate the start of their relationship.)

Some have even gone so far as to accuse Mackenzie of "using Ryan's drugs" in order to lose weight.

Now, we could point out that Mackenzie's guidance seems to have been a crucial factor in helping Ryan to get sober.

But instead, we'll highlight Mack's sense of humor by focusing on a recent kerfuffle involving her fried chicken sandwich preference.

In a recent Instagram Live, Mackenzie documented her mission to score some Chick-Fil-A.

For some reason, one of her followers took such offense at this that they decided to message her and call her a "trashy fast fooder" -- whatever that means.

“15 minutes of fame for the gullible, narcissistic enabler,” the troll wrote.

“Not everyone is a trashy fast fooder.”

Mackenzie posted s screenshot of the message, along with her epic clapback:

“OK, Kathy, thank you for pointing out that I’m a ‘trashy fast fooder.’ I like all the fooders. My belly is full, and my heart is blessed," she wrote.

"Whatchu gonna do about it?” Mackenzie asked.

“But you better be careful talking about God’s chosen chicken like that.”

As In Touch points out, the battle didn't end there, and Mackenzie continued to score points off of this random hater:

“This person has never been to Chick-fil-A,” the mom of three continued.

“Now, I wanna know how you got somebody that doesn’t know anything on the menu at Chick-fil-A … and then you have somebody like myself.”

Mackenzie continued to have fun with the situation by changing her Instagram bio to read, “Trashy Fast Fooder."

She then posed another Live clip, in which she asked:

“Where [are] my other trashy fast fooders at? At least this trashy fast fooder is blessed and highly favored because that is the Lawd’s chicken.”

This is not the first time that Mackenzie has responded to her haters in such a self-deprecating fashion:

“OMG. I thought that was a GRANDPA! Doesn’t even look like Ryan," a follower commented on a recent photo of Mackenzie with Ryan.

"Age is not on that man’s side … well, neither are drugs. But damn,”

“Hey! STFU that’s my grandpa!” Standifer replied.

“I like his gray! Goodbye.”

More recently one of Mackenzie's friends was paying her a compliment when a random troll decided to offer their unwelcome two cents:

“My bestie is GORGEOUS!” Mackenzie's friend commented on her picture.

“Your bestie needs a chin implant,” the hater replied.

“Yes, I do, girl!” she said. “But, ouch, I’ve already broken my jaw before, sooo prob not getting an implant anytime soon. Sorry for the disappointment.”

Well, it's no picnic dealing with haters on a daily basis -- but if there's any upside, it's that Mackenzie has clearly developed an immunity to random trash talk!