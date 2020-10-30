Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison, Unfortunately Will Get Released Someday

It is official:

A Full House star is reporting to the big house.

We're pretty sure we're the first website to ever use that joke.

On Friday, Lori Loughlin checked into the FCI-Dublin in northern California, where the 56-year old will begin serving her two-month prison stint.

The prison stint, of course, stems from Loughlin having pleaded guilty to her role in a college admissions scandal.

She'll now be a convict in the same place where Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her sentence in October of 2019... after that actress also pleaded guilty to her role in the same college admissions scandal.

What a mess, huh?

A legal source close to the actress tells People Magazine that Loughlin had the option to report to prison by November 19.

However, she decided to head iin early so she could be released by the end of the year.

"She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s," the insider explains to this publication.

"She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021."

For those wondering:

Huffman was in general population and had to follow all the rules at this facility, including a 5 a.m. wakeup call... a uniform of khaki pants and a brown t-shirt... and five inmate roll calls per day.

Loughlin will be expected to follow the same rules as set forth by the Bureau of Prisons.

Yes, even though she's a celebrity.

On May 22, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple was caught up in a scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their wealthy children's way into prestigious universities.

Loughlin's crimes in this regard seemed especially egregious.

She allegdely paid someone $500,000 to falsely designate her daughters -- Olivia and Isabella -- as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team... even though neither ever participated in the sport.

As a result, these teenagers took spots at this school that could have gone to deserving students who did NOT cheat, lie and bribe.

Loughlin was assigned Bureau of Prisons number 77827-112.

She also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she is released.

Giannulli, meanwhile, will be sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, serve 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time.

"Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” an insider tells Us Weekly.

“Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

At the time of her sentencing, Loughlin gave a contrite statement about her actions.

"I made an awful decision," she told the judge after she was sentenced.

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process.

"In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass...

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments."