Lisa Rinna Thirst Traps Fans for a Good Cause: Vote for Joe Biden!

Lisa Rinna is as well known for speaking her mind as she is for posting incredible thirst traps.

Now, she is combining the two with a very important message.

Lisa Rinna has posted a jaw-dropping thirst trap.

In the photo, she is wearing an eye-catching and festively colorful bikini.

But the real centerpiece is her incredible body. She looks better at 57 than a lot of people do at 27. Wow!

After those viewing her tantalizing display regained their senses enough to read her caption, there was a whole new reason to pay attention.

"So a lot of you have been asking about my diet and exercise routine," Lisa writes.

She reveals: "I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all of the other democratic candidates."

Lisa continues: "Then try @isaacboots Torch’d class which will tone dat ass."

"So then," she says, "you can kick some white supremacists ass."

Lisa then correctly notes: "cuz the president is racist."

Lisa concludes her tongue-in-cheek but inspiring caption with: "This was inspired by @zoeisabellakravitz."

Zoe Kravitz is a total knockout herself.

Let's take a look at the talented 31-year-old's caption and compare the two.

"So, a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine," Zoe's Instagram post begins.

She shares: "I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates."

"Then try some eye cream," Zoe recommends, "if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist."

While no person could reasonably question the accusation that Donald Trump is an avowed and impassioned racist, some parts of Lisa's post are getting flak.

Unfortunately, like so many things in America, reality TV fandoms have portions that are racists and Trump supporters.

Though not (quite) all Trump supporters are racists themselves and not all racists are Trump supporters, the venn diagram of the two gets closer to a circle every day.

Some brought up Harry Hamlin's 2015 controversy, when -- as part of his Halloween costume -- he wore a swastika on his shirt.

Though it was a costume and not meant to convey his actual beliefs, some things -- such as hate symbols like swastikas, klan hoods, and MAGA hats -- are off-limits for costumes.

Given that Lisa's husband has not repeated this catastrophic error in judgment, he hopefully came to understand that it was truly a mistake.

Of course, the people choosing this moment to bring up the 2015 photos are openly acting in bad faith.

Why? Because they don't like Lisa's message -- about the importance of voting out Trump and voting in good, decent people who can undo at least some of the harm that he has done to America.

Instead, they are trying to distract from that by any means necessary. Calling out a swastika on a costume is a worthy activity ... unless you're trying to drown out criticisms of a white nationalist administration.

Lisa, Zoe, and millions of others are lending their voices and their platforms -- big or small -- as part of the courageous fight for the soul and future of our nation.

We all know what's at stake. We all need to come up with a concrete voting plan to ensure that we can take part in this electoral battle between good and evil.

Most of us won't be as hot as Lisa while we're doing it, but that's not really a fair comparison for anyone.