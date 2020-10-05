Lala Kent Reveals Vanderpump Rules Pregnancy Pact: We All Got Knocked Up at the Same Time on PURPOSE!

It's still unclear whether Vanderpump Rules will be canceled (as it probably should be) or whether the formerly popular series will return for a ninth (and presumably final) season on Bravo.

The show would be light on cast members following the firings of veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Ciprioni.

But we could be witnessing the birth of a new generation of West Hollywood party monsters, as three -- count 'em three -- members of last season's Vanderpump are currently knocked up.

Stassi, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are each expecting their first child sometime in the next few months.

And according to Lala that's no coincidence.

It was Brittany who first hinted at a pregnancy pact among four former SUR girls.

"We all talk about it, all four of us — me, Katie, Stassi, Lala — we always say that we have a pregnancy pact," Cartwright told Entertainment Tonight back in February.

"We want to have babies around the same time, so we are all trying to make it work."

“We are all transplants to California, our friends are our family. For us to have kids around the same time and to grow up together, that is a big deal," Brit's husband, the notorious Jax Taylor added.

Naturally, fans assumed the Taylors were mostly joking, and that they would never actually delay of hasten the process of starting a family so that their plans would coincide with their friends' pregnancies.

But according to recent comments from Lala, the whole situation is no joke.

“It was real!” she explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It sounds so cheesy, but I have always been hell bent on having my children grow up the way that I did, which was very much, like, my mom was friends with all my friends’ parents and it was so much fun. I had a great childhood,” Kent added.

She says that when Stassi announced her pregnancy to her friends, they decided to get to work immediately.

“I’m talking to her and she smiles and says, ‘I’m pregnant,’ like, y’all need to get it poppin!" Kent said.

"So, I called Rand and I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter when the wedding is happening, we’re yanking my IUD out!'”

Lala says she found out she was pregnant about two weeks after Stassi shared her big news.

As Reality Tea points out, this was around the same time that Lala and Randall Emmett breakup rumors began to circulate on social media as a result of Kent deleting all of her photos of Emmett on Instagram.

She now says she was angry that Randall neglected to put some groceries away, and she blames her overreaction on pregnancy rumors.

“That was a week literally to the day before she found out.” Lala said.

“Yep, now we know why!” she added.

So in the sense that Lala, Stassi, and Brittany will all be delivering within a few weeks of each other, we guess the timing couldn't have been better.

But in the sense that they'll all be starting families at a time when they may or may not be unemployed ... well, the timing is less than ideal.