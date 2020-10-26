Kylie Jenner: Step Aside, Carole Baskin! I'm the Tiger Queen Up In This Bish!

For well over a decade now, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have heard the same complaint from issuing forth from the people our president calls "the haters and losers."

Kard clan critics insist that the sisters have no talent, and that they lucked into fame and fortune.

But the very fact that we're all still talking about them -- so many years after Kim was widely dismissed as a flash in the pan -- should be sufficient proof of the Kards' unique abilities.

The fact is, this family knows how to remain relevant and attract the attention of the internet.

In 2020, that might be the most important skill there is, and Fortune 500 companies and aspiring influencers alike would do well to take a page from the book of the world's youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

As we've been saying for several months now, Kylie is the queen of quarantine content, and ever since the world locked down, she's been finding new and creative ways to keep her 199 million followers entertained.

(199 million might sound like a cartoonish exaggeration, but that's actually the size of Kylie's Instagram following.)

Of course, this Covid situation has been dragging on much longer than any of us expected, and it can be tough to keep coming up with new ideas.

Maybe that's why Kylie is taking a little inspiration from the other queen of the pandemic -- we're talking, of course, about Carole Baskin.

Yes, it may seem like a century ago, but it was back in March -- when we were all thinking we'd only have to stay home for a couple of weeks -- that Tiger King became an overnight sensation.

The public quickly moved on from Joe Exotic and company -- just like critics said they would forget about Kim and her family -- so now the "big cat chic" aesthetic is once again available to the general public.

And it seems Kylie is taking full advantage.

The 23-year-old mom posted the above photo this week, and it demonstrates two important things with one eye-catching image:

1. Kylie knows how to rock a leopard print.

2. This woman is the absolute queen of marketing and self-promotion.

You see, Kylie isn't just sporting the leopard leotard to show off her curves, she's promoting her newest line of products, which launches today.

"My leopard collection launches TOMORROW 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com," she captioned the pic above.

Yes, it seems big cats aren't just the domain of Queen Carole anymore -- they're also the theme of Kylie's latest makeup collection.

"Actually might be my favorite shades we’ve done," she said of her latest lip glosses.

"Can’t wait for these to launch on monday!"

And we're sure Kylie's fans are equally psyched.

2020 might be a waking nightmare in which the economy is crashing and America seems to be irreparably divided.

But just like Carole Baskin, Kylie is finding opportunity within all the chaos.