Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Bullying: None Of You Know the Real Me!

With all that's going on in the world today, you'd think the Kardashian-Jenner clan would pretty low on the media's priority list.

But the family has fought back against being overshadowed by the coronavirus or the election by delivering truly bonkers drama on a daily basis.

This week has brought us the controversy surrounding Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti, as well as its many attendant mini-controversies.

We don't think anyone had a hologram of Kim's dead dad on their 2020 bingo card.

And if you anticipated a debate over whether or not Kim has six toes on her left foot, then get thee to Vegas, because you, sir or madam, are freakin' clairvoyant.

Of course, with all the insanity surrounding the Kard clans' cursed trip to Tahiti, one interesting detail has been overlooked.

The entire family was in attendance at Kim's ill-advised soiree -- except for Kylie.

Kylie's generally not one to skip out on such events, and even Rob managed to slip on a pair of sweatpants and his finest Dodgers hat and make the trip.

So what's the deal with Kylizzle?

Well, some fans think her decision to stay home in Calabasas is explained her recent interview with YouTuber James Charles.

"As I got bigger and bigger, people used to say really mean things about who I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character, like not showing everything," Kylie told James in a moment of rare candor.

"So yeah, I just started doing a little less, which is sad, it makes me sad," she added.

Online bullying is a serious issue, and it should be taken seriously in all cases.

That said, did Kylie just say she's been doing less in recent months?

Because based on Kylie's quarantine content, we would've said she's been doing the absolute most.

This woman has been posting non-stop, and she's definitely been showing all sides of herself, if you know what we mean.

The Covid summer might have been a bummer, but at least it brought us the sight of Kylie twerking in a bikini.

Of course, there's a valuable lesson to be learned in all of this.

Not all victims react the same, and while some people who get bullied online might delete their accounts and curl up in a fetal position, others might post non-stop swimsuit selfies because for them, that's the kind of content that doesn't attract trolls.

Kylie also spoke with Charles about the fact that Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians will be coming to an end in 2021.

"It's sad, it's the end of a chapter," she said, "but we all came to the decision that it was just time to just move on and let it be great.

"We could just keep going and going and going, but we've just got to let it be," Kylie added.

"It's been fun. I was nine years old when Keeping Up started."

Asked by James what she imagines for the next stage in her career, Kylie kept her response simple and blunt:

"I don't know," she said.

Whatever she winds up doing -- we're sure she'll continue to achieve remarkable things.