Kylie Jenner Goes Topless, Attempts to Upstage Kendall In Latest Instagram Thirst Trap

Folks, there's a serious debate that has our country divided, and it seems that neither side is willing to compromise with the other.

We're not talking about Trump vs. Biden, or anti-maskers vs. people who believe in science -- no, this is a much more important conflict with much more evenly-matched combatants:

We're talking, of course, about the battle between Kylie and Kendall Jenner for the title of Instagram Thirst Trap Queen 2020.

Kylie, of course, made a strong case for herself over the the past few months.

Few celebs were able to compete with Kylie's quarantine content, as the makeup mogul decided to cope with her own housebound boredom by entertaining the masses.

It was basically the pandemic equivalent of a USO show for the troops, and we salute her bravery.

Not to be outdone, Kendall posted some racy bikini pics of her own in what appeared to be an attempt to steal Kylie's thunder.

Then in the hotness battle equivalent of an October surprise, Kendall came out as a stoner in an attempt to lock up the pothead vote.

Pundits called it a shameless move that undermined the core principles of American democracy.

Okay, that didn't happen, but we like to imagine a world where semi-nude selfies top the headlines instead of all the horrible sh-t that's going on.

Anyway, there is no debate, and no upcoming election date in this contest, which means it could keep going forever, and we're perfectly okay with that.

Kylie is the latest to deliver some heat to the 'Gram, or whatever the kids are saying these days.

And for obvious reasons, her latest pics have attracted quite a bit of attention.

The 23-year-old is rockin' big hair, big ... nails, jeans, you name it.

Just a lot of bigness all around in these pics.

"Felt cute," Kyle captioned the first photo, omitting the customary "might delete later," because let's face it -- these pics aren't going anywhere.

It's a testament to Kylie's popularity as a cosmetics queen that a large chunk of the comments were about her makeup and not ... other things that folks on the internet are generally more interested in.

But the question now is, has Kylie regained the upper hand in her battle against Kendall?

We're gonna say yes, just because we want to see the elder Jenner try and one-up her sister, and in our imagination, the sisters actually give a flying crap what we think.

So set up your camera and ring light, Kendall!

There's four more weeks left in election season and we need you to distract us from it all! It's your patriotic duty!