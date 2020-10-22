Kylie Jenner: Don't Let My New Blonde Hair Distract You From My Boobs

One of the more common criticisms of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is that Kim and her sisters are lacking in terms of talent.

Clearly, that's a ridiculous claim, as Kylie Jenner became the world's youngest billionaire by mastering what is arguably the most enviable talent of the 21st century.

We're talking, of course, about the ability to capture the attention of millions of strangers on the internet.

Kylie demonstrated her mastery of this skill by producing top-notch quarantine content for her Instagram followers during the early months of the pandemic.

While other celebs were worried about remaining relevant amid an unprecedented Hollywood shutdown, Kylie just twerked in a bikini as though nothing had changed.

It was the distraction her followers needed, and they rewarded her with likes and laudatory comments.

Of course, this thing is dragging on much longer than any of us expected.

So with the world very slowly re-opening, Kylie is faced with the task of how to keep her content fresh.

She's aided by the fact that she's once again able to hang out with her crew of semi-famous friends, including BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

Lately, Kylie and Stassie have been posting racy TikTok videos, much to the delight of their fans.

But they know it might be a while before they're able to return to their lives of jetting around the world and partying in the most exclusive clubs.

In the meantime, they're keeping things fresh as best they can.

And for Kylie, that means debuting a new hair color.

Yes, Kylie is blonde once again.

It's a look she's rocked before, but we haven't seen it in a while.

Of course, in recent months, Kylie's posts have called attention to just about every body part except her hair.

But fear not, vaguely creepy commenters, given the sultry poses she's striking in some of her latest pics, we're sure Kylie will be back to posting racy content some time in the near future.

In the meantime, sources say she's still living her best life, despite being forced to make some compromises because of Covid.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” an insider tells Life & Style.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the source adds.

At this point, the insider makes it abundantly clear that Kylie really doesn't care if her fans can relate to her or not.

“She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” says the source.

“She wants to continue to expand her [real estate] portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the insider adds.

“She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

No wonder Kylie hasn't had any trouble keeping her spirits up during the pandemic!

Quarantining at home probably goes by much faster when you spend your free time browsing private islands on Zillow.