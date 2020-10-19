Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Actually Back Together?!

When Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up back in October of 2019. fans immediately began hoping for a reconciliation.

Stormi's parents were a power couple to rival Kim and Kanye, and the idea of them calling it quits -- seemingly for no other reason than they'd drifted apart -- was too much for some Kylie obsessives to handle.

If you're one of the people who have been praying for these two to get back together since the day they announced their split, we have some good news and some bad news.

First the good news:

Kylie and Travis recently linked up for what might be their most sultry photoshoot to date.

The bad news, however, is that the shoot might have been strictly business, and their relationship might have gone back to purely platonic the second the camera crew left.

Kylie and Travis are both big time fashionistas, of course, and their latest collaboration is part of a promotional campaign for Givenchy's new collection.

"Dress up with @matthewmwilliams," Kylie wrote in the caption, referring to the label's creative director.

"@givenchyofficial this collection is wow. congrats !!! can't wait to see more."

Predictably, the reaction from fans was ecstatic, and there were even members of Kylie's inner circle who were stunned by the pics.

"ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE." Khloe Kardashian commented.

"okay mom and dad !!!" wrote Kylie's close friend Yris Palmer.

"Power couple," friend Johnny Cyrus added.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Kylie and Travis had decided to give their relationship a second chance.

"Kylie's not making anything official, but all signs point to her and Travis being together," a source told E! News back in March.

"He's over all the time and she is very happy when he's around. She's not interested in seeing anyone else and isn't going out as much," the insider added.

"She's happiest being with Travis and Stormi. They are getting along great and get so much joy out of being parents together."

A more recent report, however, maintained that Kylie and Travis are friends and co-parents, nothing more.

In September, an insider confirmed that Scott and Jenner "aren't together romantically and are doing their own thing."

They also "no longer share a home," the source added.

No doubt rumors of Kylie and Travis getting back together will continue to pop up every two to three months.

But the fact is, it seems these two are nothing more than friends (possibly with benefits) who are committed to civilly co-parenting their daughter.

When they went their separate ways, it was rumored that Kylie and Travis simply didn't have enough time to spend together, and that hasn't changed.

As a single mom who happens to be the world's youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie has quite a bit on her plate.

And as a best-selling rapper with a massive fan base, Travis is touring and recording non-stop (they didn't name a Burger King burger after the guy for nothing!).

Maybe there will come a time when things slow down, and these two are able to give more time to each other -- for now, they'll have to be content with looking great in Givenchy together.