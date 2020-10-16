Kourtney Kardashian: I'm Voting For Kanye! IDGAF What Anyone Says!

Last night, in lieu of the second presidential debate, most networkd aired a Joe Biden Town Hall, and NBC, for some reason, opted for a similar event hosed by Donald Trump.

Because one of them threw a hissy fit, the two frontrunners made their case to voters from separate venues, on separate -- and all the while a third party dark horse watched the proceedings from his baller ranch in Wyoming, secure in the knowledge that no one can throw a hissy fit like him.

We're talking of course about Kanye West.

Now, Kanye might have kicked off his campaign a little bit late (he just released his first campaign ad Monday, with the electiom just a few weeks away).

And he might not even be on the ballot in any states.

But either he's holding out hope of winning via write-in, or he's just enjoying all the attention he gets from insisting he really wants to be president.

Either way, Yeezy is still blathering on ushering America into some sort of weird theocracy where the government issues hideous sneakers to every man, woman, and child.

And it looks like Kanye has just picked up is first celebrity endorsement.

Yes, according to her Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian is officially Team Kanye.

She didn't caption this photo of herself in a "Vote Kanye" hat, but the message is clear.

Now, in a sense, this doesn't come as much of a surprise.

After all, Kanye is her brother-in-law, and the two of them are rumored to have developed a very close relationship.

In fact, insiders say that during West's latest meltdown Kourtney was the only one encouraging Kim not to divorce him.

Perhaps she's hoping he'll reward that loyalty with a Secretary of State appointment.

In other ways, however, Kourtney's endorsement is rather surprising.

After all, no one is really taking Kanye's presidential campaign seriously, including Kanye.

And Kourtney runs the risk of alienating her fans by making such a controversial statement so close to the election.

"How sad 2 c that U support Kanye. A vote 4 him is a vote 4 Trump. I thought U may b the only Kar-Jenner that had some intelligence. I was wrong!" one followe wrote on Kourtney's IG, according to TMZ.

"U must b enjoying the enormous tax breaks & stimulus checks. U r a multimillionaire w/out a conscience! How sad 4 your children,& your soul!"

Our guess would be that Kourtney doesn't really give a crap about politics, as she's never made any sort of political statement during her entire time in the spotlight.

And she may wind up regretting the one she made today,