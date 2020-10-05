Kourtney Kardashian: HA! I'm Not Really Pregnant, Suckers!

We're just gonna go ahead and get this out of the way right up front:

Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant.

The reality star is not expecting her fourth child... but we totally understand why you may have been under the impression that a bun was very much in her oven.

It's because Kourtney and her family wanted you to think this.

Late last month, it most certainly appeared as if Kourtney was flaunting a baby bump on Instagram.

Granted, the mother of three was a bit cagey about this supposed development, posting an unusual sort of shadowy photograph on her social media page.

But, come on now... what else were followers supposed to think about seeing this snapshot?

Moreover, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 trailer that recently dropped made it appear as if Kourtney and Scott Disick were back together and preparing to expand their immediate family.

Crazy, right?

Shocking, right?!?

Totally and completely unexpected, right?

As it turns out, wrong.

All of our assumptions about Kourtney's womb have been wrong because E! producers have purposely been going out of their way to insinuate that Kardashian is pregnant.

When, in reality, she is not.

According to TMZ sources, a scene of Kourtney seemingly announcing her pregnancy to her stunned family was "taken out of context as a teaser."

The series, of course, is going off the air next year and is quickly running out of storyline ideas.

Viewers have been interested in Kourtney and Scott's relationship for years, always wondering whether the ex-lovers will get back together and, yes, wondering whether they would have any more children.

Wiill this strategy now backfire, though?

Will people be pissed that Kourtney and producers toyed with their emotions and misled them about something as personal as a baby?

Only time will tell, you guys.

In the meantime, any hope for a romantic reconciliation between these two seems to be a lost cause right now.

We just reported that Disick is dating a woman named Bella Banos and the relationship is sort of pretty serious already.

Sorry, folks.

Or, really, maybe we should apologized to Bella Banos instead. Because Disick does NOT come across like the ideal boyfriend in any way, shape or form you know?

We're pretty sure you dodged a bullet here, Kourtney.

Just please don't lie to us again.