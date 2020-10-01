Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner: SUED For Sexual Harassment?!

There's been a serious influx of Kardashian drama in recent months -- but even with all that insanity going on, we certainly didn't see this one coming!

In a shocking development, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner are both being sued for sexual misconduct by a man who previously worked for them as a bodyguard.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Marc McWilliams has filed suit against the Kardashians for wrongful termination.

He has also accused Jenner of sexual misconduct, retaliation and non-cooperation.

McWilliams alleges that she cut his work hours and filed petty complaints with the security company he was contracted through (who is also mentioned in the lawsuit.)

The most damning claim in McWilliams' suit is that Kris repeatedly made inappropriate comments of a "sexual nature" while he was under her employment.

Both Kris and Kourtney (who is mentioned in the suit, though not accused of any inappropriate behavior toward McWilliams) denied any wrongdoing in a strongly-worded statement from their lawyer, famed attorney Marty Singer.

"Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction without a scrap of truth to them," the statement reads.

"Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams," Singer continues.

"The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris's house."

Singer goes on to claim that no one in the Kardashian-Jenner family had much interaction with McWilliams, who was repeatedly negligent in his duties.

"Furthermore, Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future," Singer writes.

"Significantly, the guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim."

As for Kourtney, Singer makes clear that "she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so."

"When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution," he concludes.

Not surprisingly, McWilliams' lawyers countered with a combative statement of their own.

"The allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence. Our firm does not file 'frivolous' lawsuits," attorney Sean Novak tells E! News.

"Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory." Novak continued.

"We look forward to litigating this in Court."

Even if McWilliams' suit is promptly thrown out of court, his allegations represent the latest in a long line of obstacles for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The family's troubles began over the summer when Kim's husband, Kanye West, suffered a bipolar episode which led him to hurl insults and make damaging claims about his in-laws.

Shortly thereafter, the family announced that its flagship reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would be coming to an end after 21 seasons.

The E! series has served as the bedrock of the Kardashian media empire for nearly 14 years.

Obviously, Kris and Kourtney can afford the best legal counsel money can buy, but we're guessing they'd prefer not to have their dirty laundry aired in court during what is already a tremendously difficult time.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.