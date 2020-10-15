Kim Kardashian vs. Kylie Jenner: We Finally Know Who's Richer!

There's a conflict going on right now in America -- an epic clash between two strong and opposing personalities -- and its outcome could hold the solution to many of the problems plaguing this great nation.

We're talking, of course, about the rivalry between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

You might have a different opinion with regard to who is the hottest or coolest member of the Kardashian-Jenner squad, but Kim and Kylie seem to reign supreme on social media.

And they're also the reigning queens in terms of the metric that the Kardashians prize most highly.

No, we're not talking about waist-to-hip ratio -- we're talking about money.

As you're probably aware, Kylie was recently named world's youngest self-made billionaire, which is a pretty impressive accomplishment.

But it seems she's still not able to top the older half-sister who turned the Kardashian name into one of the world's best-known media brands.

This is according to a new report from Forbes, which settles a few questions at the same time.

Not only did their investigation determine that Kim's net worth is greater than Kylie's, it also confirmed an earlier report that Kylie is not really a billionaire.

The magazine first reported that over the summer, and they received major criticism from both Kylie and her friends.

But the numbers don't lie, and Forbes is now doubling down on its claim that Kylie never attained full-blown billionaire status.

Of course, the outlet is not denying the fact that Kylie is really, really rich.

But to the great surprise of many, Kylie is not a billionaire, and she's not richer than Kim.

On Forbes' newly-published list of The Wealthiest Self-Made Women in 2020, Kim came in at 24th with a net worth of $780 million.

Kylie, meanwhile, took 29th place with a paltry $700 million.

Kim enjoyed a major boost in her personal wealth this year as a result of selling off a 20 percent stake in her KKW Beauty brand.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," she told Forbes.

Kylie earned the title of top-paid female celebrity in 2020, thanks to her decision to sell off 51 percent of her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics for $600m.

So yeah, neither sister is hurting for cash these days, but Kylie probably doesn't love that Kim still has the upper hand -- and by a pretty considerable margin, too.

But hey -- it'll giver her something to work for, right?

No one should peak at 23, even if their peak involves a net worth of $700 million.