Kim Kardashian turns 40 years old today.

And she's not about to let a deadly virus get in the way of the celebration!

According to Page Six insiders, the former sex tape star and current Instagram influencer has some major plans to ring in this occasion.

She has allegedly "rented a luxury private tropical island or retreat, speculated to be in the Caribbean, but is strictly refusing to tell any of her guests the exact location."

With cases of COVIIDI-19 surging around the country and large gatherings flat-out banned in many states, Kim is being forced to get creative.

She previously lamented how this darn disease is really interfering with her big day.

"It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday. I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume," Kim said in a recent interview with Grazia, adding of the outfit when speaking to the publication a few weeks ago:

"I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings.

"I don’t even want to waste it on a party me for myself with five people."

Well... problem now solved!

Kardashian can rock this ridiculous get-up while partying with friends and loved ones far, far away.

This new report claims guests will be picked up in the early hours some day next week to board a private jet -- and only then will they learn the party destination.

Sources say the invitees have already been tested for COVID-19 and will be retested again over the weekend to ensure everyone on the trip is safe and healthy.

"All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week," says an anonymous source.

"The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.”

Thus far, the leading contender appears to be Bora Bora.

As for who will throw it down with the birthday gal?

Despite his recent snub, and in the wake of all those divorce rumors, husband Kanye West has made the cut.

And so have sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall and mom Kris Jenner, along with Jonathan Cheban.

Elsewhere, in honor of her daughter turning 40, Kris Jenner fought back tears this morning in a birthday tribute video.

"Happy birthday Kim. I can't believe you're 40 years old," she said.

"I don't know where the time has gone but I just want you to know that you're my whole world, my whole heart and I'm so proud of you.

"Thank you for all that you do for all of us, for your friends, for your family, for your husband, for your kids, for me, for your sisters, for your brother.

"I don't know what we would do without you and I can't say anything else without crying."

Concluded Kris:

"I love you. You know how much I love you and how much I appreciate you and I think I'm just going to have to write you a letter because this isn't working. I love you madly.

"You're my soulmate."