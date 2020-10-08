Kim Kardashian "Respects" COVID-19: Sure It Killed a Few People, But It Also Gave Us Some Time Off!

As has been discussed, theorized and analyzed for weeks now, Kim Kardashian may soon divorce Kanye West.

We can't verify these reports ourselves, however.

We can, though, summarize some quotes Kim recently gave to the publication Grazia and say the following:

Kim is totally divorced from reality!

In a very dangerous sense, too, when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world" Kardashian told this outlet, digging herself into an even deeperr hole by adding:

"Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way."

In other words, she tries to look at it in an unhealthy, insensitive and flat-out weird and incomprehensible way?

What does it even mean that COVID-19 is a "reset" for the planet? Because it's killed hundreds of thousands of people arund the globe and we're all better off with them out of the way?

Just, literally, what the heck is Kim Kardashian talking about here?

In this same interview, Kim talked at length about Kanye West getting COVID-19.

"It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help," Kardashian said of her husband contracting the disease early this past spring.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," Kim added.

"It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

So, despite having some familiarity with the coronavirus, Kardashian still dismisses it here, even somehow claiming it was a positive thing for the Earth and its citizens.

Might this stance have something to do with Kim's status?

Critics around the Internet sure think so.

They are letting Kim have it. And not in the way Ray J did during the ex-couple's best-selling sex tape.

"Easy to call it a 'break' when you are a billionaire. Working class people ain't getting no 'break,' but you wouldn't know about that," said on social media user in response to Kardashian's comments.

"Give me a break. OMG that's so ignorant it's not even worth it," wrote another individual.

Another person noted that no actual Kardashians got sick, labeling the "universe" as "fickle" and rolling his/her eyes at Kardashian.

What do you think of Kim's "reset" remarks?

Do you even understand what she was trying to say?

And do you think she should apologize for them?