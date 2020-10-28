Kim Kardashian Parties on Private Island Amid Pandemic, Gets Destroyed as "Cruel and Classless"

We hope it was worth it, Kim Kardashian.

We hope you had the time of your life while celebrating your 40th birthday this week.

Because you may have destroyed your reputation in the process.

The reality TV mainstay was stuck hitting the aforementioned milestone amid a global pandemic last week -- but fear not, people!

She managed to ring in the occasion anyway.

In the most Kim Kardashian way possible.

Yup: She really did fly her friends and loved ones out to a private island.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," wrote Kim as a caption to the photos above and below, adding:

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

As you might imagine, social media users had quite a few thoughts about this message and this trip overall.

FIRST, how is it a surprise when your relatives have just quaratined for two weeks?

SECOND, why are you publicizing to the world that you did something such as this amid Covid-19?

THIRD, for most people, this isn't something "so far out of reach right now." It's so far out of reach for them all the time.

Heck even music legend Peter Frampton got in on the act of slamming Kim.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear?” Frampton wrote.

“People are going to food banks not private islands.”

Added another critic online:

Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings.

I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return.

Glad you had fun.

Then there was this remark:

You know what would have felt normal for me, Kim? Not having to say goodbye to my mother over FaceTime as she was dying of COVID.

Not hearing her ashes be interred over the goddamned phone so I wouldn't put my dad and sister at risk. Rubbing in this our faces is cruel & clueless.

And then there were the memes!

Just... so... many... amazing... memes.

We mean, so many!

It's also worth noting that Kim violated the travel guidelines in Tahiti with this gathering.

"You can travel for urgent matters or if such travel is essential to your permitted work," the state wrote on its COVID site.

"Even though businesses around the state are opening up, avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible.

"This is to slow the spread of the coronavirus."

Kim has not yet responded to all this hate.

But you can tell on Twitter that she's doing her best not to sound awful.

"40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," reads her latest message.

"There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."