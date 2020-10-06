Kim Kardashian: Kanye Had COVID-19... and It Sucked!

Over the past few months, Kim Kardashian has been forced to address the mental health of her husband.

At one point, the veteran reality star asked the public for compassion because Kanye West is bipolar and has been experiencing a breakdown of late.

Now, however, in a new interview, Kim has honed in on the rapper's physical health.

Because Kanye West was diagnosed with COVID-19 this spring.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," Kardashian reveals in the latest issue of GRAZIA, adding;

"It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."

The rapper previously said he was diagnosed with this illness in late February, although Kim told this outlet it happened around the same time as Tom Hanks' diagnosis, which went public in mid-March.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," Kim detailed to this publication.

"It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

Added the mother of four:

"Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

In July, West opened up about facing his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in an all-encompassing chat with Forbes.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," the rapper said of his experience with the virus.

"I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"

(For the record, Drake later revealed he had tested negative.)

Kim and Kanye, of course, are going through a lot these days.

Talk of Kardashian filing for divorce grows stronger by the day, with Kim seemingly fanning the flames and the speculation herself just a couple days ago.

"This is our one chance at life. Don’t let anyone or anything take away your happiness," she shared on Instagram late last week.

Not exactly the sentiment of a content spouse, is it?

Kardashian, meanwhile, did not address Kanye's mental state with GRAZIA.

But the artist has been "struggling again" with his bipolar disorder, one source told People Magazine last month.

"He's off his meds," this person alleged. "He promised he'd stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses.

"He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken."