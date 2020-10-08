Kim Kardashian: Just Kidding! I'm Not Divorcing Kanye!

On Wednesday, we reported on a widespread rumor that Kim Kardashian had taken steps toward ending her marriage to Kanye West.

Some went so far as to claim that Kim had already met with divorce attorneys and was in the process of figuring out the best way to break the news to her soon-to-be-ex.

Now, it seems that Kim has decided to clap back at those rumors with her latest Instagram post.

While reports swirled about the end of Kimye, it seems the A-listers and their kids were enjoying a quiet vacation in the Domincan Republic

"Dinner Dates in the DR," Kim captioned the photos below.

The post quickly racked up nearly 3 million likes, and though some fans were surprised by the revelation that Kim and Kanye are working things -- "Wasnt you just talking about divorcing him?" read one comment -- most fans were happy to see the troubled couple spending time together.

It's no surprise that so many were caught off guard, of course.

Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating since about the moment the couple exchanged vows, but this latest round seemed to have a firmer foundation than past reports.

It followed on the heels of a shocking Twitter rant in which Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with Meek Mill.

Obviously, that tweet would've been enough to kill most marriages on its own.

But Kanye kept hammering more nails into the coffin by slut-shaming Kylie Jenner for posing for Playboy and accusing Kris Jenner of being a white supremacist.

It's important for us to note, however, that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder and those closest to the rapper say he's often not in control of his words and actions.

(Some would say that truth has been self-evident since the start of Kanye's career, but we digress.)

The diagnosis certainly doesn't lessen the pain for Kanye's wife and in-laws as he hurls insults and wild accusations at them, but Kim does appear to be sympathetic to his plight.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kim wrote on Instagram following Kanye's Twitter tirade.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she continued.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

While Kanye had spoken out about his condition several times in the past, this was Kim's first public statement on the subject.

Many felt that in helping others to better understand her situaion, sh was trying to make sense of it herself.

Some praised her for her compassion, while others chided her for putting her childen in harm's way by staying with a man whose condition might make him a danger to others.

Whataver your stance, there's no denying that Kim fins herself in a very difficult position.

But for now, at least, it seems she's decided to hunker down and weather the storm.

We wish her, her husband, and her children all the best.