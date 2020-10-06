Kim Kardashian to Divorce Kanye West, New Report Claims

Well, we can't say we didn't see this one coming.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumors have been circulating for years, and they've been more prevalent than ever in recent months, thanks to West's erratic behavior.

Now, a new report from UK tabloid The Mirror claims that Kim and Kanye's marriage is "hanging by a thread" following a summer in which West repeatedly put his wife's loyalty to the test with shocking insults and accusations.

"Kim is one step away from filing for divorce, but first she wants to sit down with Kanye and talk over the important issues, such as the kids and finances," a source tells the outlet.

"He is doing everything he can to avoid that, so on the rare occasion he does see Kim, it’s just for a brief dinner, and then he’ll dash off as quickly as possible," the insider added.

The source says the famously confrontational Kanye has been playing against type in recent weeks by avoiding any sort on conflict with Kim.

“He doesn’t want to face the situation they’re in right now," the informant claims.

"He keeps saying he needs to find himself before he can think about the future.”

Yes, apparently despite the fact that he's a 43-year-old father of four and a certified billionaire, Kanye still feels that he hasn't "found himself" yet.

That's fine, we suppose, or at least it would be, were it not for the fact that the process apparently involves him saying unfathomably cruel things about his wife and in-laws on social media.

As you might recall if you witnessed Kanye's Twitter tirade back in July, the rapper accused Kim of cheating on him with Meek Mill.

The situation worsened as he turned his attention toward Kim's family.

First, he slut-shamed Kylie Jenner for posing in Playboy.

Then, when it looked as though the situation couldn't get any worse, Kanye called Kris Jenner a white supremacist, and claimed that she and Kim had attempted to brainwash him "like in the movie Get Out."

Needless to say, these are not the kind of accusations that most couples could recover from.

But Kim persevered, making an emergency trip to visit Kanye in Wyoming, where he had bunkered down during his most recent "episode."

She returned to California in tears, without her husband by her side.

At the time, it was widely assumed that the couple had decided to enter a period of legal separation that would serve as prelude to a divorce.

But to the surprise of many, West eventually returned to his family's home in Calabasas.

Insiders say the family was quick to forgive, even though the decision to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians was at least partially a result of Kanye's fragile mental state.

At times like this, it's important to bear in mind that West suffers from bipolar disorder, and his tirades seem to be a result of his condition.

We can only assume that he would not be saying this sort of thing if he weren't battling a mental illness, and that Kim and company wouldn't be so forgiving if he were in full control of his faculties.

Whatever the case, it looks more and more as though Kim has decided to take steps toward ending her marriage, if only for the sake of her children.

Kim's Instagram followers have picked up on a wistful, melancholy tone to her latest posts.

The 39-year-old social media queen has become an expert at not revealing too much of herself online (when she doesn't want to, that is), but in recent weeks, she's seemed to be in the mood of someone who's regretfully moving on from an important chapter in her life.

“A year from now, everything you’re stressing about won’t mean a thing," she wrote on her Instagram Story this week.

“Be thankful, smile more, spend more time with family and don’t stress the small things," Kim added.

“This is our one chance at life."

It's possible that she didn't have Kanye on her mind when she wrote that.

But knowing many of her followers would assume that she did, she posted it anyway.

Only time will tell what's to become of these two, and we don't want to jump to any conclusions before they make an official announcement.

But the rumors of Kimye coming to an end seem more credible than ever these days.