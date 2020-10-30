Khloe Kardashian Debuts New Face, Blasts Kylie Jenner on Instagram

By now you've probably heard the news about the Kardashian family's disastrous trip to Tahiti.

Actually, it sounds like the trip itself was pretty nice, but the negative press surrounding it? Not so pleasant.

The Kards chartered a 777 and jetted off to the islands for Kim's 40th birthday.

Then they took to social media to brag about how awesome the experience was, which is not such a great look in the midst of a global pandemic and financial crisis.

Plus, it's not like Kim and company cooked their own meals the whole time, and the sight of them being served by masked locals created a sort of an uncomfortable imperialist vibe.

From the trip itself to the weird hologram of Kim's dead dad that joined the family, the whole thing felt like an obscenely wealthy family partying its way through the apocalypse.

And Khloe Kardashian's "let them eat cake" attitude certainly isn't helping matters.

Khloe defended the family's colonialist partying during an appearance on Ellen that really didn't sit well with fans.

Of course, this is just the latest in a long line of controversies surrounding the woman who was once regarded as the most "down to earth" Kardashian.

As you're probably aware Khloe's face has been attracting a lot of scrutiny in recent weeks.

That's because it seems to be in a constant state of transformation.

And it appears that the mother of one's current fixation/obsession/addiction to plastic surgery was commenters' second favorite topic of conversation.

The first, of course, being the entire Kardashain family's apparent obliviousness to the plight of the American working classes.

"Khloe Kardashian is back at it again. New face just dropped," one follower wrote on Kim's pics of the party.

"The curse of the Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian: How it started, how it changes every five days," another added.

"Khloe face maker really be working overtime," a third chimed in.

Some fans say Khloe is unrecognizable in recent pics, and while that might be a slight -- very slight -- exaggeration, it does seem as though her plastic surgeon and Photoshop specialist have both been working overtime in recent weeks.

Speaking of Photoshop, Khloe called attention to the absence of a family in her caption to the pic above.

“I was thinking about photoshopping Kylie into this photo," she wrote.

Most fans probably hadn't noticed up until that point, but it is rather curious that Kylie decided to sit this one out, despite the fact that the whole rest of her family -- even Rob! -- made the trip.

Perhaps Kylie is even more of a PR genius than anyone realized, and she knew her sisters would catch a ton of flak for taking this trip.

Or maybe she didn't feel like quarantining for two weeks and undergoing daily nose swabs just so she could go and terrorize some Tahitian waiters.

Whatever the case, Kylie wasn't there, and fans think Khloe is throwing a little shade at her absence.

Maybe she's just jealous because he realizes her little sister totally made the right call in this scenario.