Khloe Kardashian Debuts New Face, Blasts Kylie Jenner on Instagram

by at .

By now you've probably heard the news about the Kardashian family's disastrous trip to Tahiti.

Actually, it sounds like the trip itself was pretty nice, but the negative press surrounding it? Not so pleasant.

Kim and Kris at Kim's Birthday

The Kards chartered a 777 and jetted off to the islands for Kim's 40th birthday.

Then they took to social media to brag about how awesome the experience was, which is not such a great look in the midst of a global pandemic and financial crisis.

Plus, it's not like Kim and company cooked their own meals the whole time, and the sight of them being served by masked locals created a sort of an uncomfortable imperialist vibe.

Scott and Kourtney: Back On?

From the trip itself to the weird hologram of Kim's dead dad that joined the family, the whole thing felt like an obscenely wealthy family partying its way through the apocalypse.

And Khloe Kardashian's "let them eat cake" attitude certainly isn't helping matters.

Khloe defended the family's colonialist partying during an appearance on Ellen that really didn't sit well with fans.

Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!

Of course, this is just the latest in a long line of controversies surrounding the woman who was once regarded as the most "down to earth" Kardashian.

As you're probably aware Khloe's face has been attracting a lot of scrutiny in recent weeks.

That's because it seems to be in a constant state of transformation.

Khloe Kardashian Becomes Beyonce

And it appears that the mother of one's current fixation/obsession/addiction to plastic surgery was commenters' second favorite topic of conversation.

The first, of course, being the entire Kardashain family's apparent obliviousness to the plight of the American working classes.

"Khloe Kardashian is back at it again. New face just dropped," one follower wrote on Kim's pics of the party.

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

"The curse of the Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian: How it started, how it changes every five days," another added.

"Khloe face maker really be working overtime," a third chimed in.

Some fans say Khloe is unrecognizable in recent pics, and while that might be a slight -- very slight -- exaggeration, it does seem as though her plastic surgeon and Photoshop specialist have both been working overtime in recent weeks.

Kim Kardashian Party Pic

Speaking of Photoshop, Khloe called attention to the absence of a family in her caption to the pic above.

“I was thinking about photoshopping Kylie into this photo," she wrote.

Most fans probably hadn't noticed up until that point, but it is rather curious that Kylie decided to sit this one out, despite the fact that the whole rest of her family -- even Rob! -- made the trip.

Kylie Is Blonde on Instagram

Perhaps Kylie is even more of a PR genius than anyone realized, and she knew her sisters would catch a ton of flak for taking this trip.

Or maybe she didn't feel like quarantining for two weeks and undergoing daily nose swabs just so she could go and terrorize some Tahitian waiters.

Whatever the case, Kylie wasn't there, and fans think Khloe is throwing a little shade at her absence.

Maybe she's just jealous because he realizes her little sister totally made the right call in this scenario.

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Photos of 2020: At Least SOMETHING Good Came Out of This Craptastic Year!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister
Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK in 2020
Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday
Khloe and Tristan Pack on the PDA
The Kardashians Sit on a Fence in Wyoming
Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!
Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!
Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...
Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...
Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Says She's Undergone EVERY Procedure!
Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Says She's Undergone EVERY Procedure!