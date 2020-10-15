Khloe Kardashian Claims She's Never Had Plastic Surgery, Entire World Erupts In Laughter

If you follow Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, you may have noticed some ... changes in recent months.

But Khloe didn't change up her style or the type of content she posts -- no, she altered her entire face and body.

Fans were quick to notice, pointing out that Khloe was unrecognizable in some of her pics.

(One of her most famous photos from earlier this year was so heavily retouched that part of her necklace disappeared.)

In one pic Khloe looked like Kylie Jenner (below).

In another, posted just a few weeks later, fans thought she looked like Beyonce.

The point is, Khloe seemed to be in the midst of a total-body overhaul, and there was obviously more going on here than just Photoshop.

Her comments sections became hotbeds for speculation about what sort of procedures Khloe had undergone.

Some insisted that she walked into her plastic surgeon's office and said something along the lines of "gimme the works."

The change occurred shortly after Khloe got back together with Tristan Thompson, and it was widely theorized that Khloe was attempting to transform her appearance out of insecurity.

Khloe has developed a reputation as the most candid and straightforward of the Kardashian sisters, so fans assumed that once her renovations were complete, she would open up about what, exactly, she had had done.

Now, however, it doesn't appear that day will ever arrive.

Khloe still hasn't commented on her new look, but a source close to the mother of one now claims that she has not undergone any sort of "major surgery."

“Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym,” the insider tells Us Weekly.

“She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring," the informant adds.

“She feels like the best version of herself.”

Well, she's certainly a very different version of herself.

A second source goes on to say that Khloe isn't the slightest bit bothered by comments about her appearance.

“Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” the insider tells Us.

“She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

While Khloe has declined to comment on her changing look, she has blasted the critics who have been flooding her comments with negativity.

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive,” she tweeted on October 2.

“I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

Well, no matter what else has changed, at least Khloe's attitude remains refreshingly upbeat.